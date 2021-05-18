Trudeau alerted weeks ago of misconduct allegation against Fortin, former head of vaccine rollout

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau alerted weeks ago of misconduct allegation against Fortin, former head of vaccine rollout

Kristy Kirkup
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday his office was alerted weeks ago about the misconduct allegation against the former head of Canada’s vaccine rollout but said he was not aware of details.

Authorities and military leadership are reviewing the allegation involving Major-General Dany Fortin and it would be inappropriate to comment on that investigation, Mr. Trudeau added.

“In situations like this, those authorities can make a determination to inform me and my office which they did in this case a number of weeks ago,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I didn’t receive details of what is being alleged.”

The Prime Minister also said the investigation needs to be complete, rigorous and fair and he wants to reassure Canadians that the vaccination rollout continues.

On Friday, the Department of National Defence announced through a news release that Maj.-Gen. Fortin would be leaving his position with the Public Health Agency of Canada. He was responsible for operations and logistics for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s lawyer, Commander Mark Letourneau, said in a statement on Monday that his client “vigorously and categorically denies this allegation.”

“It is a news reporter who informed Maj.-Gen. Fortin of the allegation against him Sunday, May 16,” Commander Letourneau said. “This took him completely by surprise.”

The reporter told Maj-Gen. Fortin that a female complainant had gone to military police in March, alleging that he exposed himself while a student in 1989 at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been rocked by a sexual-misconduct crisis that has forced a number of commanders to step aside and resulted in the appointment of former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to study the creation of an independent watchdog to investigate complaints of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau said Tuesday there is a pattern and a culture in the military that has gone on for far too long, which is why the government is looking to strengthen the process to ensure survivors feel safe to come forward.

“It is really, really important that anyone who serves feels supported and listened to as they come forward to share actions, experiences, inappropriate things that happened to them over the course of their career or in the past years,” he said.

The federal government replaced Maj.-Gen. Fortin on Monday, naming Brigadier-General Krista Brodie as head of Canada’s vaccination campaign effective immediately. The Public Health Agency of Canada said she has played a key role in the vaccine rollout as part of a deployment to the agency in November.

Brig.-Gen. Brodie joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1989. During her time in the army, she has commanded platoons, a company and a battalion, and has been deployed to Croatia, Bosnia and Afghanistan. Brig.-Gen. Brodie also served with both NATO and the United Nations.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies