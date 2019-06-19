Trudeau and Trump to talk trade tensions with China at White House in lead up to G20 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says growing trade tensions with China will be a key topic in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.
Mr. Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa Wednesday that the two leaders will be focusing on the upcoming Group of 20 countries’ summit in Japan next week, where Mr. Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Relations between the U.S. and China have been strained over a tit-for-tat tariff war and the Trump administration’s move to blacklist Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies.
Canada has also been hit hard by Chinese trade retaliation and the jailing of two Canadians over the arrest of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company’s founder and a friend of Mr. Xi.
“We’re obviously going to have a big G20 coming up and it’s an opportunity for us to sit down and talk about China, talk about trade, talk about all the issues that are going to be discussed – the global issues that will be discussed at the G20 next week,” Mr. Trudeau said.
The Prime Minister has said he also hopes to meet Mr. Xi in Japan to discuss China’s detention of two Canadians – Micheal Kovrig and Michael Spavor – and punishing trade blockage of Canadian farm products.
There has been no word on whether Mr. Xi would agree to meet Mr. Trudeau. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has refused to take his phone call while Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has also been unable to reach her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
China has demanded that Ms. Meng, who is under house arrest in Vancouver, be immediately allowed to leave for home as a pre-condition before diplomatic relations can be normalized.
Senior U.S.-Chinese trade negotiators to confer before Trump-Xi G20 meeting
Winners and losers in Trump’s trade war with China
Opinion: Canadian farmers are collateral damage of China-U.S. feud
Beijing was furious after Canada arrested Ms. Meng in December on a U.S. extradition request involving allegations of fraud relating to American sanctions against Iran, arguing Ottawa was helping the U.S. in its trade dispute with China.
In the months that have followed, China has begun banning and restricting the import of significant Canadian commodities including canola and beef – causing rising pain to Canadian farmers.
“We’re going to be talking about the challenge that China poses to the global trading system, to our own countries and our own economies and we’re going to make sure that we can work together to support each other and move forward in the right way, ” Mr. Trudeau said.
In the White House talks, the two leaders will also discuss the timing of the ratification of the new Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal that is stalled in the U.S. Congress.
Canada is timing its ratification of the new continental treaty to coincide with that of the United States and will recall Parliament during the summer recess if needed.
“There’ll be a big conversation about the path of ratification of the new NAFTA and we’re going to make sure that we’re keeping in step with them” Mr. Trudeau said. “We have an ability to recall Parliament if we need to. We will also make sure that we’re monitoring the pace at which the Americans are ratifying the process.”
Mr. Trudeau travels to Washington Wednesday evening and will meet President Trump Thursday in the Oval Office for an hour and a half, including a lunch. He will also sit down for separate meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
It is not known if the two leaders will discuss the Trump administration’s campaign to convince its allies to ban Huawei from next generation 5G mobile networks.
In May, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence came to Ottawa and made a personal appeal to Mr. Trudeau to bar Huawei from supplying gear to Canada’s 5G wireless networks, saying the Chinese telecom giant represents a national-security risk to Western countries.
This marked the highest-level official U.S. request of Canada since the Trump administration and bipartisan members of Congress began actively lobbying allies last year to prohibit domestic telecoms from installing Huawei’s 5G technology.
Mr. Pence said the fact that companies in China are required under law to conduct espionage at the request of Beijing’s security services gives the Chinese government access.
The Prime Minister has been non-committal on Huawei, saying the government is conducting a cyber security review.