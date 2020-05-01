 Skip to main content
Trudeau announces ban on range of assault-style guns

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, on April 24, 2020.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is banning a range of assault-style guns, with an order that takes effect immediately.

The cabinet order he described in a Friday-morning announcement doesn’t forbid owning any of 1,500 “military-style” weapons and their variants but it does forbid them to be used and halts the trade in them.

“Today we are closing the market for military grade assault weapons in Canada,” Trudeau said.

He said the order has a two-year amnesty period for current owners, and there will be a compensation program that will require a bill passed in Parliament.

In the meantime, they can be exported, returned to manufacturers, and transported only to deactivate them or get rid of them. In certain limited circumstances, they can be used for hunting.

Trudeau cited numerous mass shootings, from Ecole Polytechnique in 1989 to the killings in Nova Scotia last week, as the reasons for the move. Some guns have legitimate uses, including in recreational shooting, he said, “but you don’t need an AR-15 to bring down a deer.”

Stricter controls on firearms were promised in the Liberals’ election campaign platform last fall.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said guns that have no use in sport shooting have been a growing part of the Canadian market. The former chief of the Toronto police said he’s heard concerns about the militarization of police forces and that’s a direct response to the militarization of society.

Provisional list of recommended

prohibited firearms

Estimated numbers in Canada

M16, M4, AR-10, AR-15

Sandy Hook, New Zealand,

Las Vegas, Orlando

83,570

Mini-14

Polytechnique

16,860

Swiss Arms Classic Green

1,340

M14

Moncton

5,230

Vz58

Quebec Mosque

11,590

CZ Scorpion EVO 3

1,810

Beretta CX4 Storm

Dawson College

1,510

SIG MCX and SIG MPX

1,000

Robinson XCR

1,830

Guns above 20 mm calibre

30

Guns with muzzle energy above 10,000 joules

600

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

Related topics

