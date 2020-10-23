 Skip to main content
Politics

Trudeau announces additional $214-million for COVID-19 vaccines, new Quebec City production facility

Bill Curry
Ottawa
The federal government announced an additional $214-million in spending on Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccines Friday, including funding for Medicago Inc. to create a production facility in Quebec City.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding at a news conference on Parliament Hill.

Medicago will receive up to $173-million of the funding announced Friday. The Quebec biopharmaceutical company has also reached an agreement with Ottawa to supply up to 76 million doses of its vaccine, should it be approved for use.

"This is about securing potential vaccines for Canadians, while supporting good jobs in research,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister also announced that Precision NanoSystems, a Vancouver-based biotech company, will receive up to $18.2-million for development and testing of a vaccine candidate. The government also announced over $23-million in funding for “earlier-stage” vaccine candidates being developed across the country.

“Canada has direct agreements with a range of vaccine developers for their most promising candidates,” Mr. Trudeau said. “When a vaccine is ready, Canada will be too.”

The federal government has previously announced agreements with several companies to secure access to their COVID-19 vaccines should they prove successful and are approved for use in Canada. These companies include AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna.

In a news release, the federal government said full payments to drug companies are contingent on the vaccines passing clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval. All contracts the government signs with vaccine developers “contain off-ramps and exit provisions,” the government said.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month that there is hope that “by the end of this year, we may have a vaccine.”

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says combating fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious challenge for public health. Tam and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both say the amount of disinformation hitting Canadians about the pandemic is troubling. The Canadian Press

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

