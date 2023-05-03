Senators sit in Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa in 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that two new senators will join the upper chamber.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that two new senators will join the upper chamber.

Jane MacAdam, a former Auditor-General of Prince Edward Island who boasts more than 40 years of experience in legislative auditing, will represent that province.

Entrepreneur Iris Petten, whose experience is focused on the fishing industry, will serve as a representative for Newfoundland and Labrador.

Both were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, a merit-based, arm’s-length process that Trudeau set up at the beginning of his tenure.

A total of 68 people have now been appointed to the Senate under that process, including MacAdam and Petten.

Another 14 Senate seats remain vacant.