Trudeau announces billions in foreign aid for maternal and child health

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced billions of dollars in Canadian foreign-aid for the health and rights of women and children around the world Tuesday, including money for contraception, legal abortion and sexuality education around the world.

Canada will increase its international support for women and girls’ health and rights to $1.4-billion annually over the next decade, with $700-million of that yearly spending dedicated to sexual and reproductive needs, Mr. Trudeau said. He made the announcement in Vancouver at Women Deliver, an international conference on gender equality that brings together world leaders, advocates and academics from more than 165 countries.

“With $700-million of the annual investment dedicated to the sexual and reproductive health rights, we’re focusing on the most neglected areas of this field,” Mr. Trudeau said to applause and cheering in the crowd.

“This is a game changer that will empower 18 million women and girls in developing countries by 2030.”

The sexual and reproductive health and rights sector took a hit in 2017 when U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated the so-called global gag rule prohibiting U.S. government financial support for international organizations that provide abortions or give abortion advice, leaving a $600-million global funding gap. The order was expanded in late March to include NGOs that fund other groups that support abortion.

Without mentioning Mr. Trump by name, Mr. Trudeau said there are some politicians trying to “drive a wedge” between women’s health and reproductive rights, such as access to birth control, to “create a division where none should exist.”

“This should not be a political issue. These divisions are playing out globally with devastating consequences and women deserve better,” Mr. Trudeau said.

He further separated Canada from unnamed others at a news conference following the announcement.

“Before we can even talk about girls’ education, we have to talk about sexual, reproductive health rights. We need to talk about maternal, newborn, child health,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“Those are the things that Canada is stepping up while other countries are stepping back on their investments, playing politics with it. Canada is stepping up. We understand that [this investment] is essential to moving forward in a holistic way that respects women and empowers them to build a better future for themselves, their kids, their families, their community.”

Dozens of non-governmental organizations have urged the Trudeau government to set aside $1.4-billion a year until 2030 to support the full spectrum of women and children’s health and rights around the world. The “Thrive Agenda” campaign called on the government to make the funding announcement at Women Deliver, before Canadian foreign aid for maternal, newborn and child health, and sexual and reproductive rights, runs out next year.

Shortly after Mr. Trump reinstated the global gag order in 2017, the Trudeau government announced $650-million for sexual and reproductive health and rights worldwide. The announcement came in addition to $3.5-billion allocated by the previous Conservative government for maternal, newborn and child health. Both sets of funding expire in 2020.

Mr. Trudeau spoke of “attacks” on women’s rights on each of the first two days of the Women Deliver conference but did not name names.

“Globally and here at home, we are seeing a pushback against women’s rights – whether it’s attacks against a woman’s fundamental right to choose, or violence against Indigenous women and girls,” he said Tuesday.

A United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report released earlier this year highlighting the “remarkable gains” in global sexual and reproductive health and rights over the past 50 years. The organization says Canada has played a crucial role in this progress, helping to avert 2.5 million unplanned pregnancies, 750,000 unsafe abortions and more than 6,200 maternal deaths worldwide from 2014 to 2017.

However, the UNFPA said continued investments are needed to support hundreds of millions of women who still face barriers that prevent them from making their own decisions about whether, when, how often and with whom to become pregnant.

Women Deliver is a New-York based global advocacy organization that works to improve the health and rights of girls and women around the world, with a focus on maternal, sexual, and reproductive health and rights. It describes the Vancouver meeting as the world’s largest conference on gender equality and the health and rights of women and girls in the 21st century.