Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a handful of measures aimed at helping renters Wednesday that will be part of next month’s 2024 budget, including a $15-million tenant protection fund and a Canadian renters’ bill of rights.

Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement in Vancouver.

The dollar amounts involved are relatively small, but government officials say this will be the first of several announcements over the coming weeks that will unveil specific elements of the April 16 budget.

The communications plan was described to The Globe by two senior government officials. The Globe is not identifying the officials as they were not authorized to comment on the record about the plan.

The government’s hope is that by dropping budget details in advance the Liberals will be able to garner more attention for the measures they are rolling out, rather than have it all released in a crush of stories on budget day.

Budget contents were once considered such closely-guarded secrets that Global TV reporter Doug Small faced criminal charges in 1989, later thrown out, for reporting on a budget leak.

In the years since, it has become increasingly common for federal governments to hint at broad themes in upcoming budgets or to leak specific items to the media.

Wednesday’s announcement says the $15-million tenant protection fund would provide money for provincial legal aid organizations “to better protect tenants against unfairly rising rent payments, renovictions, or bad landlords.”

The renters’ bill of rights, which Ottawa is pledging to develop with provinces and territories, would require landlords to disclose a clear history of apartment pricing and create a nationwide standard lease agreement.

The third part of Wednesday’s announcement is to amend the Canadian Mortgage Charter, a collection of guidelines first announced in Ms. Freeland’s fall economic update, so that it calls on landlords, banks, credit bureaus and fintech companies to take rental history into account when assessing credit worthiness.

The government’s rhetoric included a clear effort to appeal to younger Canadians, with specific references to millennials and Gen Z.

Ms. Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, told reporters in February that the 2024 budget will keep the size of this year’s deficit below $40.1-billion as the Liberal government faces competing pressures to both spend more and exercise restraint so as not to fuel inflation.

November’s fall economic statement included three specific targets: keep the size of the deficit for the current fiscal year below $40.1-billion, lower the debt-to-GDP ratio in 2024-25 and keep it on a declining track thereafter and keep annual deficits below 1 per cent of GDP from 2026-27 and beyond.

“We laid out a clear set of fiscal guideposts in the fall economic statement and we will meet those guideposts,” Ms. Freeland said at the time.

Economic observers, including the Business Council of Canada, have said it is “improbable” that Ms. Freeland’s latest targets will be met, given that the Liberal government has a poor track record of hitting previous self-imposed spending targets.

The Finance Department announced on Friday that the size of the federal deficit stood at $25.7-billion in January, with two months left in the current 2023-24 fiscal year. While that trend suggests Ottawa is on pace to stay within Ms. Freeland’s deficit target, March is typically an outsized month for federal spending.