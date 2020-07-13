Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE Charity contract decision

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a public apology Monday for not recusing himself from government discussions about awarding the management of a $900-million student volunteering program to a charity with which he and his family have close ties.

Mr. Trudeau also said that cabinet ministers and senior public servants will appear before a Parliamentary committee this week to answer questions from MPs about the controversial program.

“I made a mistake in not recusing myself immediately from the discussions given our family’s history, and I’m sincerely sorry about not having done that,” he said.

“When it came to this organization and this program, the involvement that I’d had in the past and that my family has, should have had me remove myself from those discussions and I’m sorry that I didn’t. I’m particularly sorry because not only has it created unnecessary controversy and issues, it also means that young people who are facing a difficult time right now getting summer jobs, contributing to their communities, are going to have to wait a little longer before getting those opportunities to serve, and that’s frustrating.”

The Prime Minister’s comments are his first public statements since it was revealed last Thursday that members of his immediate family were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for speeches at WE Charity events.

The charity confirmed last week that the Prime Minister’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, received around $250,000 in speaking fees and the prime minister’s brother Alexandre received about $32,000. Those amounts do not include the 20 per cent commissions paid to Speakers’ Spotlight, an agency that books public speakers for special events.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was paid $1,400 for an event in 2012, according to WE Charity. The Prime Minister’s Office said the amount was $1,500.

Mr. Trudeau said he was aware that his mother and brother are professional public speakers and that they are involved with WE. He said he was not aware of the details of how much they had been paid by WE. He said he should have made himself aware of those details and that he “deeply” regrets the fact that his mother is involved in this issue due to his own mistake.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has announced that his office is investigating whether Mr. Trudeau has breached the Conflict of Interest Act.

Over the weekend, Conservative MPs said they want Mr. Trudeau to testify before a Parliamentary committee on the government’s relationship with WE Charity.

Both the House of Commons finance committee and the committee on government operations and estimates have voted to review the issue. Mr. Trudeau did not rule out appearing before a committee Monday.

WE Charity Co-Founders Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger issued a statement on the WE website and via a paid full-page ad in Monday’s Globe and Mail.

“… We respect the public concern that Margaret Trudeau and Alexandre Trudeau were paid past speaking honorariums,” they wrote. “The past two weeks have been extremely difficult. The charity’s integrity and purpose has been called into question. It has had direct impacts on our staff, supporters, and beneficiaries. We have made mistakes that we sincerely regret. It has led us to more closely examine our own internal structures, governance and organization. In the days to come we will have more to say on these matters and about the organization’s future. For now, we wanted to set the record straight, take responsibility for our part, and refocus on the mission that started twenty-five years ago.”

Further evidence of close ties between senior Liberals and WE Charity has emerged in recent days.

The Globe reported on Monday that Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan and Mr. Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for WE Charity prior to the Liberals forming government.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and his family travelled to Kenya with WE in July 2017 and Ecuador in December 2017. The minister’s office said the Morneau family covered all associated costs and expenses.

Mr. Morneau’s daughter Grace Acan worked on contract for WE Charity. His other daughter, Clare, has spoken at WE events as an unpaid volunteer.

Mr. Trudeau, Mr. Morneau, Mr. O’Regan and Ms. Telford have all said, either directly or through spokespersons, that they did not recuse themselves from cabinet discussions about the WE Charity contract.

The Prime Minister announced a new program in April called the Canada Student Service Grant that promised grants to students who volunteer over the summer. The program was meant to address concern that students would have limited options for summer jobs this summer due to COVID-19.

It was not until June 25 that details of the program were released, including that the management of the $900-million program would be outsourced to WE Charity. WE Charity would be paid at least $19.5-million to run the program, with $5-million of that going to other organizations.

On July 3, WE and the government announced that the charity would no longer manage the program and would not be receiving any payment. The government has said it will work on a revised plan that will be run by the public service, but no details have yet been announced.

The Globe and Mail is a media partner of WE Charity.

