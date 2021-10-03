Trudeau apologizes to B.C. First Nation after travelling to Tofino beach house on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir after travelling to a Tofino beach house rather than attending public events during Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The British Columbia First Nation had sent Mr. Trudeau two invitations to attend its ceremonial event Thursday near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Alex Wellstead, a spokesperson in the Prime Minister’s Office, told The Globe and Mail Sunday that Mr. Trudeau reached out to Kukpi7 Casimir and the two spoke by phone on Saturday. Mr. Wellstead said Mr. Trudeau offered an apology, but the Prime Minister’s Office did not provide further details on the nature of the apology.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Wellstead said the Prime Minister is looking forward to visiting the community soon.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc confirmed Sunday that Mr. Trudeau had apologized to Kukpi7 Casimir on Saturday.

Thursday was the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday that is based on a recommendation from the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission into Canada’s history of residential schools.

The commission said such a day would “honour Survivors, their families, and communities, and ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.”

The remains of about 200 children were discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in late May, spurring a number of searches at other former residential school sites.

Mr. Trudeau did go to a related event on Wednesday evening but did not attend any events on the official day. His itinerary said he was in Ottawa that day, but his office later confirmed that he had travelled to Tofino with family. His itinerary for Sunday said he remained in Tofino for “personal” time. His office declined to say how long Mr. Trudeau would remain on vacation.

Indigenous leaders across the country have strongly criticized the Prime Minister’s decision not to attend any events on Thursday and for the fact that he flew directly over Kamloops, where he had been invited to attend a ceremony near the location where the unmarked graves were discovered earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs said in a statement Thursday that Mr. Trudeau’s decision not to attend the event was an “arrogant dismissal” and a “slap in the face” to residential-school survivors.

News of Mr. Trudeau’s apology was first reported Sunday by CBC News.

Liberal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc defended the government’s approach to Indigenous issues Sunday during an interview with CBC News.

“The Prime Minister spoke with the chief at Kamloops on the weekend and he spent some time on Thursday also talking to survivors of residential schools to better understand the path forward, and their views on how the government can be a valuable partner,” he said. “The Prime Minister attended a solemn ceremony on Wednesday evening in Ottawa to mark the first national Truth and Reconciliation day, something that our government obviously brought about. On Thursday he also spoke with a number of survivors of residential schools. We certainly believe that the commitment to reconciliation is profound and is shared by all members of our government.”

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.