Trudeau apologizes to Jody Wilson-Raybould as Liberals defeat call for public inquiry into SNC-Lavalin affair

The Liberals have defeated an opposition motion calling for a public inquiry into allegations that the Prime Minister’s Office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.
Wilson-Raybould herself abstained, telling the House of Commons she didn’t think it appropriate to vote on a matter in which she was personally involved.
But two Liberals – Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and New Brunswick MP Wayne Long – joined all the opposition parties in supporting the motion.
Related: Trudeau spoke to Wilson-Raybould after prosecutors refused SNC-Lavalin deal
Also: SNC-Lavalin lobbied PMO 19 times since start of 2017, records show
The vote came just a couple of hours after Wilson-Raybould attended her first Liberal caucus meeting since resigning from cabinet last week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he took the opportunity to apologize to his former minister for being too slow to denounce anonymous comments and editorial cartoons about Wilson-Raybould that some considered racist and sexist.
He says the allegations need to be fully aired but he argues that inquiries by the federal ethics commissioner and the House of Commons justice committee are sufficient to get to the bottom of them.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.