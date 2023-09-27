Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered what he described as unreserved apologies on behalf of Parliament Wednesday after a 98-year-old who fought with a Nazi unit during the Second World War was honoured Friday during an official visit from Volodymyr Zelensky.

While delivering remarks on Parliament Hill, Mr. Trudeau also said Wednesday the Speaker was “solely responsible for the invitation and the recognition of this man and has wholly accepted that responsibility and stepped down.

“This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada,” he said.

Marsha Lederman: The tribute to a Nazi in the House of Commons is an utter disgrace that could have easily been avoided

In response to Mr. Trudeau in the House, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pushed back on the Prime Minister’s language and said Mr. Trudeau must take personal responsibility for what took place on Friday.

In recent days, Mr. Trudeau has faced calls from the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Québécois to extend an apology for the incident that has garnered headlines all over the world and led to the resignation of Speaker Anthony Rota.

Mr. Rota resigned on Tuesday and said he took full responsibility for inviting a constituent, Yaroslav Hunka, to the gallery of the Commons on Friday.

In the presence of Mr. Zelensky, Mr. Rota called Mr. Hunka a hero and prompted MPs from across the political spectrum to stand up and applaud him.

Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday that all present in the House of Commons on Friday “regret deeply having stood and clapped even though we do so unaware of the context.”

The Prime Minister also called this a “horrendous violation” of the memory of millions of people who died in the Holocaust and deeply painful for a number of people including the millions “targeted by the Nazi genocide.”

“Every year there are fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors to share firsthand the horrors of what they experienced,” Mr. Trudeau said. “And it is therefore incumbent upon us all to ensure that no one ever forgets what happened.”

What is the role of Canada’s Speaker of the House?

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said that it was better late than never that Mr. Trudeau offered an apology on the floor of the Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said that “finally” the Prime Minister has said something about the matter in the Commons but asked what Mr. Trudeau has done in the way of action to “clean up this mess.” Mr. Trudeau was not present in Question Period on Monday and Tuesday.

In response to Mr. Singh, Mr. Trudeau said Canada will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with whatever it takes, and it will also stand against Russian propaganda and aggression.