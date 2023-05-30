John Hannaford, a current deputy minister and former foreign and defence policy advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has been named the next Clerk of the Privy Council.

Mr. Hannaford is known in government circles as a public servant who has earned the trust of the Prime Minister, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The change at the highest level of the public service was announced at a time when the government is also facing a likely vacancy in the key public service role of deputy minister of Finance, following reports that Michael Sabia will soon depart Ottawa to head Hydro-Quebec.

In two separate news releases issued about an hour apart Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau first announced that Janice Charette will retire from the public service and as Clerk as of June 24.

Ms. Charette is completing her second time as Clerk and head of the public service. She was named to the position in 2014 under Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper and advised the new Liberal government after it was elected in 2015. From 2016 until 2021 she was High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom before returning as interim Clerk in 2021 while then clerk Ian Shugart underwent treatment for cancer.

Ms. Charette became permanent Clerk for the second time in May 2022 and Mr. Shugart is now a Senator.

“Janice Charette has had an outstanding career as a public servant, which has earned her great respect and recognition both nationally and internationally,” Mr. Trudeau said in a statement. He said he was especially grateful for her advice and leadership during the pandemic.

Prior to her retirement, Mr. Trudeau said Ms. Charette will be appointed as a member of the King’s Privy Council for Canada “to honour and recognize her exceptional contribution to public service.”

Mr. Hannaford is currently the deputy minister of Natural Resources. From 2019 until January 2022, he was deputy minister of International Trade and from 2015 until 2019 he was the foreign and defence policy advisor to the Prime Minister in the Privy Council Office.

He will return to the PCO on June 1 to work on transition planning before becoming Clerk on June 24.

“Mr. Hannaford brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation to this important role,” Mr. Trudeau said in a statement. “I am confident that his longstanding commitment to serving Canadians will allow him to lead our world-class public service as it continues to implement the Government of Canada’s agenda and make life better for people across the country.”

Mollie Johnson, who is currently the associate deputy minister of natural resources, will assume Mr. Hannaford’s duties on an interim basis until a new deputy minister is appointed.