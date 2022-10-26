Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was unable to say which company received $1.2-million in ArriveCan contract work Wednesday, more than a week after a Canadian tech CEO informed Ottawa that the money was mistakenly attributed to his company.

The Globe and Mail reported last week that ThinkOn CEO Craig McLellan had written to the Canada Border Services Agency last Wednesday to express concern that his company had been wrongly listed in a report to Parliament as having received $1.2-million in federal contract work related to the government’s ArriveCan app.

In response to a written question from a Conservative MP, the CBSA tabled a list in Parliament on Sept. 20 of 23 companies that the agency said received contract work related to the ArriveCan app. The list said ThinkOn provided “experimentation of mobile QR code scanning and verification.” Mr. McLellan said his company does not provide such services and never received a penny from the CBSA related to the app.

The CBSA acknowledged over the weekend that ThinkOn’s inclusion on the list was a mistake caused by human error and said the agency was conducting a full review of the list.

On Wednesday, a week after the error was first raised with the CBSA, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked the Prime Minister to reveal who did receive the $1.2-million. Mr. Poilievre referenced comments from some Canadian tech leaders who said the ArriveCan app could have been created quickly for less than $1-million, rather than its projected cost $54-million.

“The government claims that $1.2-million of that went to a company called ThinkOn. That company says it didn’t get that money. Who did?” Mr. Poilievre asked.

“The appropriate ministers are looking into this and making sure that the mistake that was made by public servants in sharing information is followed up on,” Mr. Trudeau replied. “It’s important to remember that we did a lot of things in a very unprecedented way during an unprecedented pandemic.”

Mr. Poilievre said the matter should have been cleared up by now.

“The Prime Minister can’t tell us who got the $1.2-million. He blames public servants for the mistake. Surely in the week since he learned of this misappropriation he could have found out where the money went, but he hasn’t,” Mr. Poilievre said.

Mr. McLellan, the ThinkOn CEO, has said he received an apology from the CBSA on Sunday. Reached Wednesday, he said he has not received any further information.

The Commons committee on government operations has set a Monday deadline for federal departments to hand over a wide range of internal documents related to the ArriveCan app, including contracts and invoices.

The committee has launched a study into the $54-million cost to build and maintain the app. Senior government officials are scheduled to appear before the committee next week.

The app was initially created as a way for travellers to upload mandatory health information related to COVID-19 but has since become a voluntary option that allows users to answer customs and immigration questions.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.