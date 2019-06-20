Trudeau arrives at White House for potentially pivotal talks on trade, China

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived at the White House Thursday looking to enlist U.S. help to pressure China into releasing two detained Canadians and to co-ordinate the ratification of the revamped North American free-trade deal.

Mr. Trudeau was scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at noon for roughly 90 minutes, including a tête-à-tête in the Oval Office and a larger gathering over lunch.

The Prime Minister was also set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the country’s most powerful Democrat, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill. Mr. Trudeau will collect on his bet with Ms. Pelosi over the outcome of the NBA Finals, in which the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors, Ms. Pelosi’s hometown team.

The Prime Minister’s visit is meant to convince the President to put more pressure on China to release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who have been detained by Beijing in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese telecom executive, and to ratify the renegotiated NAFTA, which Mr. Trump has dubbed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA).

The visit is Mr. Trudeau’s third to the Trump White House. He first went in February, 2017, and again in October of that year.

Their relationship has vacillated wildly. At first Mr. Trudeau was thought to have charmed the mercurial President. But as trade talks wore on last year, Mr. Trump became increasingly frustrated with Canada and excoriated Mr. Trudeau as “weak” and “dishonest” on Twitter after last year’s G7 summit in Quebec. Since the USMCA was signed, however, Mr. Trump has taken to praising the Prime Minister.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week at the G20 summit in Japan, and Mr. Trudeau wants him to press Mr. Xi on the detained Canadians and possibly help him get face time with the Chinese President.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Trudeau is headed to the White House for what could prove to be a pivotal visit not only for North American trade and Canada's strained relationship with China, but for the campaign-bound prime minister himself. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

“We’re obviously going to have a big G20 coming up, and it’s an opportunity for us to sit down and talk about China, talk about trade, talk about all the issues that are going to be discussed – the global issues that will be discussed at the G20 next week,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa Wednesday.

China’s anger with Canada began in December when authorities in Vancouver arrested Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. arrest warrant over FBI accusations that she committed fraud related to U.S. sanctions on Iran.

A few days later, Beijing detained Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig in what was widely seen as retaliation for Ms. Meng’s arrest. The two men remain in solitary confinement and are subjected to regular interrogation, while Ms. Meng has been released on bail and lives in one of her Vancouver mansions pending extradition hearings.

China has also banned and restricted several Canadian imports, including canola and beef, which has inflicted financial pain on Canadian farmers.

Both the Canadian government and the FBI have insisted that Ms. Meng’s arrest is a non-political judicial matter. Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland rejected a suggestion from former prime minister Jean Chrétien that the government intervene to halt Ms. Meng’s extradition in order to assuage China’s anger.

But Mr. Trump has undermined both Mr. Trudeau and U.S. law enforcement by musing that he might use the case against Huawei as a bargaining chip in his trade war with Mr. Xi.

Mr. Trudeau is also hoping to push the U.S. closer to ratifying the USMCA and to get a better read on when the deal is likely to come to a vote in Congress.

Canada, the U.S. and Mexico concluded negotiations on the pact last fall, but it must be approved by Congress to take effect. Canada wants the USMCA ratified as quickly as possible to remove uncertainty for the business community and to take it off the table as a political issue before the October federal election.

Democrats, who hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, have begun serious negotiations with the Trump administration over the deal. The Democrats want some of the USMCA’s provisions strengthened in exchange for supporting it, particularly those enforcing tougher labour standards in Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Pelosi said last week that she wants to “be on a path to ‘yes’” on the deal. Mr. Trump’s trade chief, Robert Lighthizer, said this week that the administration is "on track” to negotiate an agreement with the Democrats.

Mr. Trudeau does not want to ratify the USMCA in Canada until it is certain the U.S. will do the same. Parliament is set to rise for the summer on Friday, but the Prime Minister has said he will have it recalled before the election to ratify the USMCA if the U.S. makes progress toward that end.

Ratification will not be a problem in Canada given Mr. Trudeau’s parliamentary majority and a commitment from the opposition Conservatives not to oppose the deal.

Mexico became the first country to ratify the pact Wednesday, with an overwhelming majority of its Senate – 114 of 121 – voting in favour.