Trudeau barnstorms country ahead of Monday vote, as O’Toole campaigns in GTA and Singh tours B.C. Lower Mainland

Justin Trudeau made a final swing across the country on Sunday, racing to shore up Liberal support ahead of Monday’s election, as Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole spent his last day on the campaign trail in the Greater Toronto Area, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in B.C. hoping to make inroads in the Lower Mainland.

The battleground regions of B.C., Ontario and Quebec will be key to deciding who wins government in what the polls show is a tight race. Mr. Trudeau’s decision to trigger an election during the fourth wave of the pandemic, which has been criticized by other political parties, will be put to the test on Monday when Canadians head to the polls.

At the start of a day in which the Liberal Leader had five stops in four provinces, Mr. Trudeau’s final pitch to voters focused squarely on the pandemic. In Montreal on Sunday, he again criticized Mr. O’Toole for not insisting that all Conservative candidates be vaccinated against COVID-19 and for his opposition to vaccine mandates to access services such as domestic air travel.

Mr. Trudeau has seized on soaring case counts in Alberta, where the health care system is struggling to cope with mounting admissions in hospitals and intensive care units. This week, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe each unveiled plans for a vaccine passport system in which people who don’t get their shots will have to present negative tests - similar to the proposal made by Mr. O’Toole.

“We are seeing right now what the wrong choices made in Alberta and Saskatchewan have led to,” Mr. Trudeau said Sunday.

“Folks in Alberta have a really important choice to make, whether they want Erin O’Toole to continue working with Jason Kenney on not ending this pandemic, or do they want a Liberal government that is going to stand up for the almost 75 or 80 per cent of Canadians, including a vast majority of Albertans, who have done the right thing and want to be done with this pandemic for good.”

During his leadership campaign, Mr. O’Toole, whose Durham riding is in the densely populated suburbs bordering Toronto, promised to deliver more seats in the key region and he has repeatedly made the pitch on the campaign trail that it’s time for a prime minister from Ontario. Mr. O’Toole spent the final weekend of the campaign crisscrossing the area. At his first of four stops on Sunday in Oakville, Ont., he stumped for candidate Kerry Colborne, who is trying to unseat Anita Anand, the procurement minister responsible for buying COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr. O’Toole urged supporters to go all out on the last day of the campaign and through Monday, rallying Conservative voters to the polls. “It’s all about ground game.” he said in a brief speech.

“When you have a mission to accomplish, when you need to bring a team together to accomplish that mission, you need a plan for the mission, and we’ve got the plan in Canada’s recovery plan,” Mr. O’Toole said at a subsequent stop in Markham, Ont., where he touted his record in the military.

“We are in the final stretch of a campaign about the future of our country,” he said.

He did not take questions from reporters.

On Friday, The Globe and Mail reported that 85 per cent of Conservative candidates would not disclose their vaccination status. Mr. O’Toole was repeatedly pressed on the issue by reporters on Saturday, but he did not disclose any information about how many people on his team are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Conservatives also ran a paid “mini-documentary” about Mr. O’Toole on Global, HGTV and the Food Network on Sunday to further introduce the Tory Leader to voters a day before the vote.

Ms. Colborne said Sunday she is fully vaccinated. “I personally believe in vaccination. I believe in these vaccines,” she said. But voters are divided on whether they should be mandatory, she said.

At his first of seven stops on Sunday, Mr. Singh told reporters in Burnaby that a successful outcome on Monday night would see his party forming government. He then added, “short of that, fighting for people to make their lives better.” The party, which sat in fourth place in the House of Commons during the last Parliament, is hoping to pick up seats in B.C. in Burnaby, Surrey and Maple Ridge.

Throughout the campaign, Mr. Singh has focused his attacks on Mr. Trudeau, accusing the Liberal leader of failing to keep his promises to voters.

“We are stoked and excited,” Mr. Singh told supporters at his last press conference before Election Day. “New Democrats are fighters,” he said, adding that they’ll work to tackle the climate crisis, ensure housing is affordable and fight for Indigenous rights. “We are going to fight for you. That’s what we do,” he said.

With reports from Menaka Raman-Wilms, in Burnaby, B.C. and Ian Bailey in Oakville, Ont.