Trudeau defends withholding cabinet documents from foreign interference inquiry

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference following a tour of a Sanofi vaccine manufacturing plant in Toronto on May 30.Cole Burston/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday defended withholding secret cabinet documents requested by the commissioner leading the foreign interference inquiry, arguing his government has already shared enough information with Justice Marie-Josée Hogue.

The Foreign Interference Commission disagrees and has said it is in discussions with the government about the application of redactions covering about nine per cent of the cabinet documents provided to the inquiry and an undisclosed number of other secret cabinet documents have been completely withheld.

“We have actually shared more cabinet confidences than any previous government in history,” Mr. Trudeau said at a press conference in Toronto.

He added that the government did waive cabinet confidence in a few cases, noting that the commission received what he said were the four relevant memorandums to cabinet.

When the inquiry was announced last September, however, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc promised that the Foreign Interference Commission would have full access to secret documents.

“Justice Hogue will have full access to all relevant Cabinet documents as well as all other information she deems relevant for the purposes of her inquiry,” Mr. LeBlanc said in September.

On Tuesday, the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP passed a motion calling for Mr. LeBlanc and senior civil servants to testify before the Procedure and House Affairs Committee on the redaction concerns raised by Commissioner Hogue.

The Liberals voted against the motion.

In calling the committee hearing, the official opposition and Bloc accused the Liberals of blocking access to information “that may reveal details about what the Liberal government knew about Beijing’s interference in our elections, when they learned about it, and why they attempted to hide it from Canadians.”

While Mr. LeBlanc’s public comments at the time of the inquiry’s creation promised broad access to secret documents, the actual terms of reference for the inquiry are much narrower. That document states just that the commission will have access to the same cabinet documents that were provided to former governor-general David Johnston in his brief role as independent special rapporteur on foreign interference.

“We have done more than any previous government to counter foreign interference,” Mr. Trudeau said Thursday, adding that his government has shown the “transparency and openness that is necessary for people to be confident that Canada is doing everything to keep them and their institutions safe.”

Last week the Privy Council Office said the government was withholding the documents because cabinet confidentiality “is critical to allowing cabinet to carry out its mandate effectively.”

Section 39 of the Canada Evidence Act safeguards cabinet confidentiality, a long-standing principle upheld by the courts to protect collective decision-making by ministers.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), an independent oversight body, said in a report released this week on Chinese political foreign interference that it also requested a broader set of cabinet documents than what had been provided to the special rapporteur.

“NSIRA’s broader request to the Prime Minister went unanswered,” the report said. “Given the scope of the review, NSIRA is nonetheless confident that it received all information necessary to fully support its analysis, findings and recommendations.”

That NSIRA report described an environment of tension and disagreement within Canada’s spy agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), and divisions between CSIS and the Prime Minister’s national security adviser.

The report also described an “unacceptable state of affairs” in which CSIS and the public safety department failed to track who has read and received key intelligence reports.

With reports from Jeff Gray and Bill Curry.