Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government’s approach to building and maintaining the ArriveCan app through contracts and subcontracts tied to a two-person staffing firm is “highly illogical” and he has asked for a review by the Clerk of the Privy Council.

The Globe and Mail reported Monday that GCstrategies – the two person Ottawa-area staffing company that has received millions of dollars in federal commissions on IT projects – subcontracted its work on the ArriveCan app to six other companies, including multinationals such as BDO and KPMG.

At a news conference in Toronto, Mr. Trudeau was asked why the federal government can’t hire these companies directly or perform IT work in-house, rather than paying millions in commissions to the small staffing company.

“That’s exactly the question that I just asked of the public service,” Mr. Trudeau replied. “Obviously, this is a practice that seems highly illogical and inefficient. And I have made sure that the Clerk of the Privy Council is looking into procurement practices to make sure that we’re getting value for money and that we’re doing things in a smart and logical way. Of course, during the pandemic, speed was at an essence, helping people quickly was at an essence. But there are principles that we should make sure are sound moving forward.”

Janice Charette is the Clerk of the Privy Council, a position that involves acting as the head of the federal public service and providing regular briefings to Mr. Trudeau and the federal cabinet.

The ArriveCan app was initially created in early 2020 as a way for travellers to upload mandatory health information related to COVID-19 to present when crossing the border. The app is no longer mandatory as of Sept. 30, but it continues as a voluntary option.

The Globe and Mail first reported in October that federal spending on the app is on track to exceed $54-million this fiscal year and that the small company that received the most federal work on the app – GCstrategies – relies on a network of subcontractors to deliver on its federal contracts.

However neither the company nor the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that led the project would reveal the identity of the subcontractors who worked on the ArriveCan app, saying it is confidential third-party information.

The identity of some of the subcontractors has come to light via new documents GCstrategies provided to the government operations committee in response to a production order.

The new documents include written agreements between GCstrategies and six other companies to perform the ArriveCan work. They include BDO Canada LLP; Optiv Security Inc./Optiv Canada Inc.; KPMG LLP; Macadamian Technologies Inc.; Level Access and Distill Mobile Inc.

One document describes $8.3-million in payments to the six subcontractor companies from GCstrategies covering the period of June, 2020 to July, 2022.

The chart says Distill Mobile Inc. received $5.1-million of that amount, followed by $1.8-million for Macadamian Technologies Inc. Payments to the four other companies were all under $1-million.

The documents also show the pay rates that GCstrategies billed the government, which are often in the range of $1,000 to $1,500 per day, per worker.

Kristian Firth, one of the two partners of GCstrategies, said in a statement Friday that he and his company have always been clear about their confidentiality obligations as it relates to subcontractors.

He said the decision to use independent subcontractors, another company or a mix of the two depends on the needs of each client.

During a committee appearance in October, Mr. Firth told MPs that their company has received about $9-million over two years as of March 31, 2022, to work on the ArriveCan project. He also said the company has invoiced a total of $44-million in federal contract work with more than 20 departments over the past two years. He said the company charges a commission of between 15 and 30 per cent of the contract value, meaning the two men have been paid millions of dollars in recent years to hire temporary workers for federal departments.

In a statement to The Globe, the CBSA said it did not know which companies GCstrategies used to find IT workers because disclosing that information was not a contract requirement.

“The CBSA acknowledges this raises questions relating to the business model,” CBSA spokesperson Rebecca Purdy told The Globe. “These questions are forming part of our own after-action review.”

With a report from Temur Durrani in Toronto.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.