Trudeau calls for ceasefire and pledges to work with international community to de-escalate Israel-Hamas conflict

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants Tuesday to end the bloodshed that has claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

“First of all, our hearts go out to Israelis and Palestinians for the violence that is surrounding them right now,” said Mr. Trudeau, adding “we’ve all seen” the tragic images of families and innocent children who have been affected.

Mr. Trudeau said the Canadian government will work with the international community to de-escalate the situation, so there is no more loss of civilian life.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire on Monday in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Mr. Biden stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the conflict.

The White House readout said Mr. Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians.”

The United Nations, which has also called for an immediate end to the fighting, said Tuesday that more than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes. Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told reporters that about 47,000 of the displaced people are sheltering in 58 U.N.-run schools in Gaza.

Israel bombed Gaza with air strikes and Hamas militants continued cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief pause overnight, during which time the United Nations said it sent a small fuel convoy.

Gaza medical officials said at least 213 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, including 61 children, and more than 1,400 people have been wounded. Israeli authorities said 12 people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

– With reports from Reuters

