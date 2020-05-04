 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau calls for international co-operation on COVID-19 at online conference of world leaders

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves after his daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined other world leaders on Monday as part of an online conference organized to raise US$8-billion for a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19.

Mr. Trudeau also had a pointed message during the event: No one country can fight the virus alone.

“We can’t just have the wealthiest countries, the most successful scientific countries, have this success and not share it with the world, because we will not be safer until we’re able to share it with the world,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is part of the global effort, Mr. Trudeau added, citing $850-million in federal support including for research and development and international vaccine development, as well as funding for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) work on treatment and support for developing countries.

The online event, organized by the European Union, takes place after President Donald Trump announced last month that the U.S. would halt suspend funding to the WHO citing concerns over how it handled the pandemic.

International Development Minister Karina Gould told The Globe and Mail on Monday that the conference was about a show of global solidarity and the need to underscore that a vaccine must be available, accessible and affordable.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, also said the true measure of success will not only be how fast safe and effective tools can be developed but how “equally we can distribute them.”

As for its dialogue with the U.S., Ms. Gould said Canada recognizes the importance of the World Health Organization, adding that it will continue to encourage all countries to be part of the global partnership.

Michael Messenger, the president and CEO of World Vision Canada, said Monday that there still needs to be urgent action to find a vaccine and defeat the virus.

“It’s a race against time to prevent a total catastrophe, especially in refugee camps and other highly vulnerable places,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s head of health policy, said more money will be needed to support the global manufacture and “fair distribution of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics."

She said Mr. Trump remains isolated and antagonistic to an international collaboration aimed at saving lives across the globe.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies