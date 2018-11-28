Trudeau calls meeting with opposition party leaders to discuss francophone issues

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with his counterparts from the four other main federal parties today to talk about Canada’s francophone population.
Trudeau’s daily itinerary says he will meet with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, Green party Leader Elizabeth May and interim Bloc Quebecois leader Mario Beaulieu to discuss “issues facing the Canadian Francophonie.”
The meeting comes in the wake of recent changes to francophone services announced by Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government.
In its fall economic update, Premier Doug Ford’s government announced it was cancelling the planned construction of a French-language university.
The province said it would also abolish the independent office of the French-language services commissioner.
After widespread criticism, the French-language services commissioner’s position was restored under the province’s ombudsman.
This morning, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities issued a statement, reaffirming its commitment to serving francophone members.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.