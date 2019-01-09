Jagmeet Singh gets his chance as Trudeau calls three by-elections, including in Burnaby South

After months of pressure from federal opposition leaders, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called three federal by-elections to be held at the end of February.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau called by-elections for the British Columbia riding Burnaby South, for the Quebec riding of Outremont and for the Ontario riding York—Simcoe. Voters in those ridings will head to the polls on February 25.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is hoping to gain a seat in the House of Commons by winning in Burnaby South.

Earlier this week Mr. Singh told The Globe and Mail that Mr. Trudeau delayed calling the votes because the Prime Minister is “afraid” of how the governing Liberals might fare in the race. Mr. Singh has been leading the party without a seat since October, 2017, and has been anxious to run in the riding.

He also said Mr. Trudeau was putting his own political interests ahead of constituents in Burnaby South by failing to call the by-election.

Similarly, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said, “Canadians deserve representation in the House of Commons now, not when it is convenient for the Prime Minister’s political agenda,” and that Mr. Trudeau has chosen to “play politics” with Canadians.

The Prime Minister’s Office had repeatedly stated that by-elections would be called in January, with a February voting day.

York—Simcoe was previously represented by Conservative MP Peter Van Loan who announced his retirement last summer.

Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair represented the Montreal-area riding Outremont, but Liberals are hoping to gain that seat that was previously Liberal.

Burnaby South was represented by NDP MP Kennedy Stewart before his successful bid for mayor of Vancouver, but as an outsider from Ontario, how Singh fares in the race will be a test for both him and the New Democrats.