Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Trade Minister Mary Ng will lead Canada’s preparations for – and response to – a volatile year in the United States that could see Donald Trump return to the White House.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the government is reviving the Team Canada approach that it employed during the first Trump presidency when it was forced into talks to renegotiate NAFTA.

Mr. Trudeau announced the plan on the last day of his cabinet retreat in Montreal, where he was gathering with his senior team to game out a plan for the government as it struggles to get a handle on domestic headwinds, like the affordability crisis, while navigating an unpredictable year ahead with Canada’s most important economic and security partner.

The final day of the cabinet retreat is focused on the U.S. election with a presentation from Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, and former Canadian ambassador to the United Nations Marc-André Blanchard.

The two will be joined by Laura Dawson, the executive director of the Future Borders Coalition, and Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association.

At the retreat’s closing press conference, Mr. Trudeau said Mr. Champagne and Ms. Ng will co-lead the strategy along with Ms. Hillman. According to a government press release, the goal will be “to promote and defend Canada’s interests in and with the United States.”

He said it will also bring in business, labour and provincial and territorial leaders as well as academics.

Both Ms. Dawson and Mr. Volpe told The Globe and Mail last week that the federal government should relaunch their Team Canada approach.

Mr. Trump is still competing for the Republican nomination but he is leading his opponents by a wide margin. Public opinion polling in the United States suggests that if Mr. Trump topped the GOP ticket he would be competitive with Democratic President Joe Biden.

The second contest of the Republican race is Tuesday in New Hampshire. The vote is considered a make-or-break moment for his one remaining challenger, Nikki Haley.

Ms. Dawson, whose binational organization advocates on supply chains and travel, welcomed cabinet’s focus on the United States.

“The chance of a Trump presidency is significant and serious enough that Canada needs to be taking some mitigating actions immediately, yesterday,” Ms. Dawson told The Globe Friday.

She said the government shouldn’t wait to see what happens in the November election and instead immediately deploy a diplomatic push well beyond the Washington Beltway to the cities, regions and states most closely connected to and reliant on Canada.

Ms. Dawson cautioned that if Mr. Trump becomes president, Canada should expect a more isolationist version of the first Trump presidency, and urged Canada not to be complacent about what a second presidency could bring simply because Canada already has experience with him.

On Monday, Mr. Champagne pointed to his government’s past experience with Mr. Trump as proof they’re ready for whatever comes next.

“You have the team here that knows how to deal with a Republican administration,” he said.