Trudeau cleared in WE Charity controversy, but ethics commissioner finds Morneau broke the rules

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been cleared in the ethics commissioner’s investigation into the WE Charity controversy but his former finance minister Bill Morneau was found in breach of the Conflict of Interest Act.

Commissioner Mario Dion released the two reports Thursday almost a year after the scandal erupted in the minority government, leading to multiple probes by House of Commons committees and officers of Parliament, the resignation of a finance minister and the downfall of one of Canada’s most prominent charities.

Mr. Dion found the Prime Minister was not in breach of the rules.

“Mr. Trudeau did not further his relatives’ private interests nor did he provide preferential treatment to WE,” Mr. Dion wrote.

“Although Mr. Trudeau has acknowledged publicly that he should have recused himself because of the appearance of a conflict of interest, there is no requirement to do so under the Act in such circumstances.”

The report says Mr. Trudeau was part of the May 22 cabinet decision to allow WE Charity to administer the student grant and on June 22 he approved the contract to awarded to WE to administer the program.

Mr. Trudeau has twice been found in breach of the conflict of interest laws in 2019 and 2017. Mr. Morneau has been cleared in two previous ethics investigations. A 2018 ruling found he was not in a conflict when he introduced a pension reform bill while holding one million shares in his former pension management firm. Another ruling last fall accepted Mr. Morneau’s explanation that he hadn’t realized he had not paid the full cost of two trips organized by the WE organization in 2017.

Mr. Trudeau announced in June that WE Charity would administer a new $912-million program called the Canada Student Service Grant, devised to pay young adults for their volunteer work. Officials said the money was to be released in increments and the contract to awarded to WE was valued at $543.5-million.

The contract was scrapped in July amid conflict of interest allegations against Mr. Trudeau, whose family members were involved with WE events. The full extent of the connections between WE Charity and the Liberal government only became clear after the program was scrapped.

In the Morneau report, Mr. Dion concludes that the former finance minister and WE co-founder Craig Kielburger were friends. The commissioner acknowledged that the finding represents a broadening of his office’s past definition of the term.

“I believe it is necessary to broaden the scope of the term to capture relationships where personal and professional interactions become intertwined to such an extent that it becomes difficult to draw the line between the two,” he wrote.

The commissioner said he found no evidence that Mr. Morneau was directly involved in the government’s decision to propose WE as the administrator of the program, but his ministerial office “had an unusually high degree of involvement in past files relating to WE” and there were “frequent communications” between WE and his political staff.

“I am of the view that Mr. Morneau gave WE preferential treatment by permitting his ministerial staff to disproportionately assist it when it sought federal funding. I believe this unfettered access to the Office of the Minister of Finance was based on the identity of WE’s representative, Mr. Craig Kielburger,” Mr. Dion wrote.

The investigation concludes that Mr. Morneau contravened three sections of the federal Conflict of Interest Act.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said the Commissioner’s report “confirms what I have been saying from the beginning.” “At the heart of this initiative was getting support for youth during this pandemic as fast as possible,” he said.

Mr. Morneau also released a statement Thursday.

“When the government designed the Canada Student Service Grant, our goal was to help students gain meaningful work experience during one of the greatest economic challenges of our lifetimes,” Mr. Morneau said.

“As the report confirms, the decision to have WE Charity administer the program was entirely based on the advice of the public service. As I have already stated, in retrospect, I should have recused myself from the discussion.”

Mr. Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, and brother, Alexandre (Sacha), both had regular paid appearances with WE and the Prime Minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was paid once for her work prior to the Liberals winning government and was a volunteer ambassador for the charity at the time it was awarded the contract.

In March Craig and Marc Kielburger told the House of Commons ethics committee that the charity paid the Trudeau family members a total of $217,500 in fees and $209,620 to cover their expenses including flights and hotels.

Mr. Morneau’s two daughters were also tied to the Charity at the time that the contract was awarded, one daughter was a paid employee and the other volunteered with the group.

Both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau apologized for not recusing themselves from the cabinet decision. But Mr. Trudeau has maintained that he was not actually in a conflict of interest.

“I was not in a position of conflict of interest. I am not in a position of conflict of interest,” Mr. Trudeau told the House of Commons finance committee in July.

“Sometimes recusing oneself can be the right thing to do even if it’s not required,” he said.

In September, the charity announced its Canadian operations would close and the Kielburgers would leave the organization.