Trudeau concedes Indigenous people disproportionately targeted by police, vows reforms

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conceded on Thursday a disproportionate number of Indigenous people face the use of force by police forces including the RCMP as he promised “strong, bold” actions to address systemic racism in policing and elsewhere.

At his daily news briefing in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau said there is data that suggests Indigenous Peoples are indeed at a greater risk of being mistreated or subject to greater use of force by forces across the country.

In November, The Globe and Mail reported that more than one-third of the people shot to death by RCMP officers over a 10-year period were Indigenous, according to a document from force.

A December 2017 briefing note written for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said officers fatally shot 61 people across Canada between 2007 and 2017. In 22 of those cases, the memo said, the victim was Indigenous.

Mr. Trudeau said Thursday that evidence supports “clear and vivid illustration of systemic racism, systemic discrimination that exists within our country and across a range of institutions.”

“We need to work hard to address this, to change the protocols,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said the issue has been the subject of discussion with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

Commissioner Lucki herself was embroiled in a controversy last week after she said she struggled with the application of the term systemic racism as it applied to her force. On Friday, she issued a statement to clarify she does believe systemic racism exists within the RCMP.

Commissioner Lucki’s words, however, have not been enough to diffuse the controversy including for First Nations Senator Lillian Dyck and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler who have called for her resignation.

Mr. Fiddler also sent a letter to the Prime Minister this week to call for an independent review of the RCMP and its use of force.

“We have seen First Nations leadership brutalized and bloodied by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers,” he said in a letter to Mr. Trudeau on Wednesday.

“What we have not seen however, is a committed government response to eradicate systemic racism - and the misuse of force against First Nations people - in police organizations across this country.”

It is not enough to be shamed into admitting that this is a “longstanding and deadly” problem, he added.

“We need immediate action to dismantle and rebuild the police systems that are steeped in colonial traditions and wholly fail to keep Indigenous people safe,” he said.

When asked about whether his government would launch such a probe on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said his government will move ahead on concrete actions to address systemic racism including within the justice system and policing.

He also said the federal government would ensure there are greater economic opportunities and community supports to help counter discrimination that is the lived reality of too many racialized Canadians and Indigenous Peoples.

Earlier this week, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde called on the RCMP to institute a zero-tolerance police for excessive use of force.

On Thursday, the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) also released a statement calling on Mr. Blair and Justice Minister David Lametti to convene an emergency meeting with Indigenous leaders to discuss policing.

“The death of George Floyd in the United States is forcing the Canadian government to finally listen to the voices who are demanding change. Canada’s leaders must take decisive action to protect Indigenous people within Canada’s institutions”, said CAP vice chief Kim Beaudin.

-with files from Colin Freeze

