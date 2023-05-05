Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister and party leader Justin Trudeau poses for a photo at the Liberal party convention in Ottawa on May 5, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he believes he can win a rare fourth mandate for his governing Liberals because he will present Canadians with a “positive, optimistic vision” for the country compared to what he described as the negativity on offer from the Conservatives.

Speaking to reporters at the Liberal national convention in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau was asked why he believes he can win a fourth consecutive mandate – something that no prime minister has achieved since Sir Wilfrid Laurier more than a century ago. He said his focus is on the choice voters will have on the next ballot, currently scheduled for 2025.

“Do we go down a path of fear and anger and division and envy and toxicity,” the Prime Minister asked. “Fear didn’t put food on anyone’s table. Anger doesn’t create a single job.

“What we’re focused on in this government and in this party is building a positive, optimistic vision for this country that recognizes the very real challenges we as a country, and as a world, are facing, and rises to meet that.”

Speculation about whether Mr. Trudeau would stay on as Liberal Leader was ramping up this time last year, with some leadership contenders quietly organizing behind the scenes last summer. However, that ground to a halt when the Prime Minister confirmed last fall he would stay on as leader. He repeated that pledge in his keynote address to the convention Thursday night, prompting a standing ovation from Liberal diehards.

During that speech he also heavily attacked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

“Hey, Pierre Poilievre, it’s time for you to wake up,” Mr. Trudeau said on Thursday night. “We want to build things up, while Pierre Poilievre and his brokenist Conservative Party want to tear things down.”

The critique prompted a response from Mr. Poilievre on Friday, who posted a video on Twitter saying the Prime Minister’s policies, like those on gun control, are “woke and it’s not working.” He suggested imposing a carbon tax that will continue to increase over the next decade, while jetting off to “luxurious” destinations is hypocritical.

In turn, the Conservative leader repeated his pledges to increase access to housing, lower taxes and improve public safety.

“Because you’re woke, everyone else is broke, because you’re out of touch, everyone else is out of money, I’m exactly the opposite,” he said. “I’m here relying on the common sense of the common people, uniting for our common home.”

The Prime Minister is missing the latter half of his party’s convention in order to attend the coronation of King Charles in London on Saturday. Meantime, the party says more than 4,000 Liberals are attending the convention either in-person or virtually to elect a new party executive and debate policy proposals.

Among those policy planks up for debate is a proposal from the party’s Quebec wing to “develop a clear, costed proposal for a return to balanced budgets” which should be included in the next election platform. In the March budget, the minority Liberals unveiled tens of billions of new deficit spending and stopped presenting any path to balance.

The policy resolution notes that federal debt has risen from 30 per cent of GDP in 2015-16 to almost 50 per cent of GDP in 2021-22. Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland have defended the spending, saying Canada is still well placed compared to other G7 countries. Despite that comparison, the policy resolution says the spending is “of concern to many Canadians.”

Asked about the resolution Friday, Mr. Trudeau again defended his government’s approach.

“I can guarantee you that the principles of fiscal responsibility are at the heart of our Liberal approach,” he told reporters in French.

On Friday night the Liberal convention will be headlined by two stalwarts of progressive politics. Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien will first address the crowd of about 3,500 in-person attendees in a conversation with Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Following that, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will take the stage in a conversation with Ms. Freeland.