Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 8, 2021.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed the federal conservatives on Monday for their stand on COVID-19 vaccinations even as he urged Liberal MPs to work with other progressive parties to deliver concrete results on climate change, housing and Indigenous reconciliation.

Mr. Trudeau called the first Liberal caucus meeting since the federal election seven weeks ago, a meeting that is taking place as the NDP holds a separate gathering to discuss whether to form a co-operative agreement to prop up the Liberal government.

While Mr. Trudeau talked about the importance of making Parliament work, he did not offer an olive branch to the Conservatives, an indication that he does not believe the Official Opposition can be counted on to support any of the minority government’s agenda.

“Even as Canadians are continuing to get vaccinated at record rates, the Conservatives are actually moving backward. More and more Conservatives are now stepping up to stand against vaccinations, to stand against science,” he said to applause from Liberal MPs.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is facing strong resistance from a group of MPs inside his caucus, who are defending Canadians not getting vaccinated and object to a decision by a House of Commons committee to require all MPs to be fully vaccinated to attend the House in person.

“They are saying they should get special treatment because they are MPs, that they don’t need to be protecting the people in their workplaces alongside them. They don’t need to be setting an example for all Canadians,” he said.

In his speech to Liberal MPs, Mr. Trudeau did not mention the talks that have been taking place between his party and the NDP but he vowed to work with parties that want progressive policies adopted.

“We will be there to work with whomever wishes to work with us ... to put an end to COVID-19, to fight climate change, to ensure that there will be childcare available and that there will be housing together,” he added.

After Mr. Trudeau spoke, Mr. O’Toole held a news conference where he warned that any cooperative agreement between the Liberals and NDP would result in runaway spending, higher inflation and serious damage to the economy.

“This coalition will create billions in news spending that will further drive up inflation even more,” he said. “And this coalition will mean that Jagmeet Singh will be able to push an even more radical agenda that will threaten the livelihood of millions of Canadians.”

The Conservative leader insisted that all his MPs will be fully vaccinated if they show up for the House of Commons but he would not say how many have not been vaccinated.

He also criticized Tory MP Marilyn Gladu, who is leading a group of MPs defending people who won’t get vaccinated. On the weekend, Ms. Gladu underplayed the severity of COVID-19, saying it is not as serious as polio.

“I was disappointed with Ms. Gladu,” he said, saying she caused “confusion and it is not appropriate at a time when we should be answering questions about vaccine hesitancy, not creating new questions.”

He would not say whether he would ask Conservative MPs to remove her from the caucus.

Liberal House Leader Mark Holland told reporters on his way into the caucus that the government is open to talks with the NDP and other parties get key program passed through Parliament.

“You don’t shut doors,” he said.

Liberal MP Terry Sheehan said, “I wouldn’t be opposed to a deal at all” with the NDP, saying Canadians want the government to work with the opposition parties to avoid obstruction antics that have delayed legislation and committee reports. In some instances in the last Parliament, however, it was Liberal MPs who were to blame for filibustering investigation into the WE Charity scandal, sexual abuse in the military and other demands for information on the firing of two scientists from Canada’s high security laboratory.

“The big thing I heard during the election is that Canadians want things to be so so we need to do a better job ... making sure the filibustering and such does not happen,” Mr. Sheehan said.

Mr. Sheehan, who represents Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., played down the long delay in calling a caucus, saying the time off gave him more time to reconnect with his constituents.

A co-operative agreement was first broached in a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh last month, and those talks continue, NDP MP Charlie Angus said on Friday.

The goal of a potential deal is to avoid a short-lived minority government and give the parties time to build up their coffers. The Liberals need to stay in power long enough to implement a heavy policy agenda; the New Democrats want action on issues they believe the government has neglected.

