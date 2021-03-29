 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau defends his effort to ban Chinese goods made with forced labour

Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A cotton picker works in the field in Hami in northwest China's Xinjiang region on Oct. 09, 2020.

The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government’s record in barring imports of goods from China made with forced labour even though online retailers are still selling Canadians goods from the Asian country’s western Xinjiang region that critics say are almost certainly produced under coercion.

As The Globe and Mail reported this week, Canadians can purchase bath towels, quilts and clothes through online retailers such as Amazon and eBay that are advertised as made with cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, a crop that human-rights activists and academics say should be assumed to be the product of forced labour.

Critics say the ease with which consumers can purchase Xinjiang cotton products calls into question the commitment countries such as Canada have made to stop imports of goods made with forced labour.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked about the wide range of Xinjiang cotton goods being offered for sale to Canadians through online retailers, Mr. Trudeau on Monday insisted his government has taken concrete measures to stop imports of products made with forced labour.

“We have acted,” he said during a press conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “We have acted in a way that is giving extra support and ability for Canadian companies to ensure they are not being involved in questionable supply chains over there.”

Mr. Trudeau added: “We want to help companies to protect themselves from being involved in the exploitation going on there.”

A United Nations panel has estimated that a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been forced into centres for political indoctrination and training, measures China has said are necessary to fight extremism. Evidence of coerced labour in Xinjiang comes from numerous sources, including Muslims who have been compelled to work in factories as well as colocation of industrial parks with prisons and training centres surrounded by electric fencing.

Canada signed a new trade deal as part of the 2018 renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement where it vowed to stop the importation of products made from forced labour. It enacted this prohibition in mid-2020 and in early 2021 announced it would be cracking down on such goods from China.

The measures Canada announced in January include: prohibiting the import of goods produced wholly or in part by forced labour; requiring Canadian companies doing business in the region to certify that they’re not knowingly sourcing products or services from a supplier implicated in forced labour or other human-rights violations; and commissioning a study to determine the extent that Canada’s supply chains are tied to forced labour.

Mehmet Tohti, the Ottawa-based executive director of the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, said there are too many loopholes in Canada’s efforts. Foreign shippers with no ties to Canada aren’t bound by the Canadian government’s measures. Unbranded goods or items marked as unfinished products can slip through.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said Canada must ban all tomato and cotton imports from China’s Xinjiang region because it’s impossible to expect the Canada Border Services Agency to determine whether incoming shipments are products of forced labour.

Mr. Chong pointed to the United States, which earlier this year enacted a prohibition against imports of goods made with cotton or tomatoes from Xinjiang. The ban, which allows U.S. customs officials to stop any shipments they suspect originated in Xinjiang, also applies to products processed or manufactured in third countries.

Mr. Tohti also endorsed the United States’ “reverse onus” ban where categories of goods from Xinjiang are banned unless importers can prove they are not tainted by forced labour. “Uyghur forced labour is a deeply rooted systemic problem that penetrates every step of processes: cultivating land, irrigation, planting, picking, transporting and manufacturing.”

More than 80 per cent of China’s cotton originates in Xinjiang, as does about 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the world’s tomatoes. Darren Byler, an academic who begins as an assistant professor of international studies at B.C.’s Simon Fraser University this summer, has conducted research on Xinjiang for the past decade, including two years in the region. He said there is a high likelihood that cotton products and tomato products from Xinjiang use coercive labour somewhere in their supply chain.

Separately, Mr. Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, told reporters that the United Nations is holding serious negotiations with China on gaining unfettered access to the Xinjiang region to investigate reports that Uyghurs are being persecuted.

With a report from Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies