The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, July 11, 2022.Jens Büttner/The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the Canadian government’s recent agreement to import and repair Russian pipeline turbines for up to two years, calling it “a very difficult decision.”

He said Canada ultimately decided to circumvent its own sanctions against Russia because it did not want punitive rules aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration to contribute to the energy crisis in Europe and end up hurting natural gas consumers in countries such as Germany.

“The sanctions are aimed at Putin and his enablers and aren’t designed to harm our allies and their populations,” Mr. Trudeau told journalists during a Wednesday visit to Kingston, Ont. to announce a battery materials plant.

Russia last month cited the delayed return of natural gas turbine equipment, which Siemens Energy had been servicing in Canada, as the reason it decided to reduce the flow of natural gas through Nord Stream 1. The pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, was cut to 40-per-cent capacity. It’s since been shut down for maintenance.

As the Globe and Mail first reported, Canada recently cut a deal that would allow the ongoing repair of Russian-owned turbines for up to two years and would allow the import and re-export of up to six units – a far more extensive arrangement than had previously been disclosed.

Global Affairs Canada granted the German industrial giant Siemens Energy an exemption under Canada’s Russia sanctions. This allows the company to send turbines from Nord Stream 1, a pipeline majority-owned by Russian state controlled Gazprom, to Siemens Canada’s facilities in Montreal for regular repair and maintenance.

This move by Canada has sparked a significant and public disagreement between Ottawa and Kyiv and the Ukrainian World Congress, an advocacy group representing Ukrainians abroad, announced Tuesday it was launching a legal challenge of the decision in Canada’s Federal Court. Canada is home to the second-largest diaspora of Ukrainians after Russia.

The Ukrainian government, including Ukraine’s President has sharply criticized Canada’s decision, saying what Ottawa has done represents a dangerous precedent that will encourage Mr. Putin to keep using energy as a weapon and seek to further erode the sanctions package assembled by Western countries against Russia. “If a terrorist state can squeeze out such an exception to sanctions, what exceptions will it want tomorrow or the day after tomorrow? This question is very dangerous. Moreover, it is dangerous not only for Ukraine, but also for all countries of the democratic world,” Mr. Zelensky said earlier this week.

Mr. Trudeau on Wednesday however said Canada and its allies have to ensure that public support for Ukraine doesn’t erode.

He said repairing Russian turbines that deliver natural gas to Europe – where consumers are worried about security of supply – is an “essential part” of ensuring that “populations in our countries continue to support their governments stepping up with billions of dollars in military and financial and humanitarian support for the Ukrainian people while they lead this essential fight against tyranny and oppression.”

Ukrainian Canadian Congress CEO Ihor Michalchyshyn said Mr. Trudeau is actually harming Ukraine and urged Ottawa to reconsider the move.

“By waiving Canadian sanctions on the Russian turbines, Prime Minister Trudeau is harming Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and European energy security. Caving to Russian demands will inevitably embolden the Russians to make further demands; increased funding to Russian state coffers will be used by Russia to finance Russia’s genocide against the Ukrainian people,” he said Wednesday in response to Mr. Trudeau’s comments. “The UCC calls on the Government of Canada and Prime Minister Trudeau to immediately revoke this permit and stand with Ukraine.

Canada was under intense pressure from Germany to return the turbines to maintain the solidarity of the NATO alliance, a gesture that was strongly supported by the United States. Germany faced possible energy rationing this winter if the Russians continued to use the excuse of the missing turbine as a reason to reduce gas flows to Europe.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong has called for an emergency meeting of the Commons foreign affairs committee to probe the government’s turbine decision, arguing it will “perversely” increase Russian gas exports to Europe, even as Ottawa fails to approve new pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminals domestically that could increase Canadian gas exports.

NDP house leader Peter Julian also panned the deal. “The approval to maintain these turbines over the next two-years raises huge concerns about the government’s sanction regime and calls into question the effectiveness of the Liberals’ approach,” he said.

“By approving this permit, the Liberal government is violating their own sanctions and benefiting Russia. This is shocking to Canadians. Ukraine is counting on the Canadian government to be one of their strongest allies and this is how the Liberals choose to show their support – it’s incredibly troubling.”

-With files from Reuters