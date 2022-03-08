Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins pose for a photo during their meeting in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, March. 8, 2022.ROMAN KOKSAROV/The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Latvia on Tuesday as he tours through eastern Europe and pledges Canada’s support for the countries on the frontlines with Russia.

“Putin’s mistake in underestimating the Ukrainians, and also underestimating how resolved we all are to stand up and defend our society - the principles that make us free and successful, is something to behold,” Mr. Trudeau said in Riga on Tuesday at the beginning of a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

The gathering was the first of a suite of meetings with eastern European leaders Tuesday as Mr. Trudeau travels through Europe in an effort to show solidarity with the countries on the frontlines with Russia. Anxieties are higher in the small Baltic states that are wedged in the northeast corner of Europe’s border with Russia, something Mr. Trudeau acknowledged.

In Riga, signs of support for Ukraine appear at virtually every street corner. Banners in Ukraine’s yellow and blue fall in columns in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and flags and signs are posted outside government offices and private businesses.

“You are literally on the front lines of this challenge with Russia,” Mr. Trudeau said in opening remarks as the meeting was expanded to include Estonia’s Kaja Kallas and Lithuania’s Ingrida Šimonytė. The two joined the meeting in Latvia virtually.

“Quite frankly, you have been living not just with the military threat, not just with the history of occupation … but also the daily use of propaganda and disinformation to try and undermine the democracy and the values you have.”

His Latvian counterpart said “instead of driving a wedge between Europe and North America,” Russia has done the “exact opposite.”

Canada leads NATO’s battlegroup in Latvia, which also includes military personnel from nine other countries, including Spain, Poland and Italy. At Latvia’s Ādaži Military Base on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Trudeau will meet Canadian troops alongside Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre and Defence Minister Anita Anand.

Canada’s deployment under Operation Reassurance in central and eastern Europe is its largest active international military operation. Included in that are the up to 540 soldiers in Latvia as part of the NATO battlegroup.

The Prime Minister will also meet with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, and Mr. Stoltenberg. The trio will hold a joint press conference later on Tuesday.

Mr. Trudeau’s meetings in Latvia are part of a five-day tour through Europe. He began Monday with meetings in London, where he opened the door to increasing Canada’s military spending but made no firm commitments. Canada lags its NATO allies in defence spending and in the last two months countries like Germany and the Netherlands have dramatically increased their defence budgets.

