Politics Trudeau denounces Trump’s call for four minority congresswomen to leave the U.S.

Steven Chase
Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for four minority lawmakers to “go back” to the countries they came from.

The Canadian leader made the comments during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa northwest of Ottawa.

He was asked whether he considered Mr. Trump’s statements, made via Twitter, racist.

The U.S. Leader said four Democratic congresswoman should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” and “then come back and show us how it is done.”

“I think Canadians, and indeed people around the world, know exactly what I think of those comments,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

“That is not how we do things in Canada. A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian,” he said.

He said Canada’s ethnically diverse population is a strength for this country and a source of pride. “We will continue to defend that.”

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has also criticized Mr. Trump’s statements through a spokesperson as “completely unacceptable.”

On Sunday, Mr. Trump attacked four first-year Democratic congresswoman, telling them to “go back” to the “places from which they came” in a series of weekend tweets that Democrats and other critics called racist.

"So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful nation on Earth, how our government is to be run.”

Mr. Trump did not mention names in his initial Sunday tweets, but appeared to reference Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib - a group known as “the squad” that has been critical of Mr. Trump as well as current Democratic House leaders.

With files from Reuters

