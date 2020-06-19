Trudeau doesn’t say whether ‘zero tolerance’ policy on sexual harassment is still in place

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference in Chelsea, Quebec on June 19, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday his party takes “extremely seriously” any allegations of sexual harassment but didn’t say whether his previous “zero tolerance” policy remains in place as new accusations against a Liberal MP came to light.

The comments follow a report from CBC News that the Liberal Party investigated allegations against MP Marwan Tabbara that included inappropriate touching and unwelcome sexual comments. The complaints date back to the 2015 election campaign. The CBC report, citing confidential sources, said the party’s investigation substantiated some of the claims. However, Mr. Tabbara was still confirmed as a Liberal candidate for Kitchener South-Hespeler in the 2019 election.

The Globe and Mail has not independently verified the allegations. Neither Mr. Tabbara nor the Liberal Party has confirmed an investigation took place, but Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday the party has now launched an investigation. When asked about the report, the MP’s office said it had “no comment.”

Mr. Trudeau did not address the specific case but said “rigorous” investigations take place whenever allegations are made.

“We take every single case extremely seriously,” Mr. Trudeau said at a Friday press conference in Chelsea, Que. He declined to explain why Mr. Tabbara was allowed to stay on, pointing to confidentiality concerns.

Mr. Tabbara resigned from the caucus on June 5, after multiple news outlets reported that he had been charged with assault, break and enter and harassment. Mr. Tabbara is now sitting as an Independent MP.

The charges stem from an incident on April 10. The Guelph Police Service did not notify the public about the charges and has defended that decision.

The Liberal Party, the Prime Minister’s Office and Mr. Trudeau have all said they only learned about the criminal charges on June 5. But Mr. Trudeau acknowledged Friday that he is informed about any sexual harassment allegations levelled against his MPs.

“As a matter of course I am continually informed as Leader of the Liberal Party of investigations of allegations, of processes going forward and that have existed,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“We’ve always ensured that there is a rigorous process in place whenever there are any sorts of allegations brought forward,” he added.

He didn’t answer a question about whether there are any current investigations into other MPs.

At a 2017 event, when asked about whether he expects there will be new allegations of sexual harassment on Parliament Hill, he said: “We have been very, very clear. I have been very, very clear. There’s zero tolerance.”

In 2018, the Prime Minister admitted to apologizing to a female reporter in 2000 after he was accused of groping her. When the story came to light that summer, Mr. Trudeau first said he didn’t remember any “negative interactions” at the event; a few days later he acknowledged the incident.

“I’m responsible for my side of the interaction, which certainly, as I said, I don’t feel was in any way untoward,” Mr. Trudeau said at a July 5, 2018 news conference. “Often a man experiences an interaction as being benign or not inappropriate, and a woman, particularly in a professional context, can experience it differently.”

In the case of Mr. Tabbara, the party directed The Globe and Mail to the criteria the party follows for allowing candidates to run under the Liberal banner.

It includes the requirement that the potential candidates “have not been engaged in any claim, litigation or dispute of any sort which is liable to bring controversy or disrepute upon the Qualified Nomination Contestant or the Party.” But another section of the criteria says any of those rules can be ”waived or varied by the National Campaign Chair.”

Asked about the sexual harassment investigation and the separate criminal charges against Mr. Tabbara, Ms. Freeland said Friday the case “is very disappointing and troubling for us all. It is being investigated very carefully by us now.”

Mr. Trudeau said Friday that Mr. Tabbara did not follow a House of Commons rule that MPs must disclose any criminal charges against them to the Speaker of the House.

With a report from The Canadian Press.

