Trudeau enjoying B.C. Day holiday with thousand-person picnic in Penticton

PENTICTON, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending the B.C. Day holiday Monday at a summer picnic with thousands of people in Penticton.

The prime minister has been in B.C for the past several days attending the Pride parade in Vancouver, visiting a farmer’s market on Vancouver Island and an evening market in Richmond.

He has been met along the way with people protesting the Liberal government’s decision to buy the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline.

Trudeau visited Granny’s Fruit Stand early Sunday in nearby Summerland, where he bought local nectarines and berry syrup.

He did not comment on Sunday’s news that Saudi Arabia would expel Canada’s ambassador and freeze new trade deals.

