Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill ahead of a caucus meeting in Ottawa on Jan. 26, 2024.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal ethics watchdog says his office verified that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a legitimate friendship with the person who gifted him a Jamaican vacation, making the free resort stay acceptable.

Interim Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein testified at committee Tuesday after the House of Commons ethics committee invited him to explain the rules governing travel, vacations and gifts in the wake of the Prime Minister’s controversial vacation.

“This was a true friend who has no relations to the government of Canada,” Mr. von Finckenstein told the committee.

The National Post reported that Mr. Trudeau and his family vacationed in a luxury $9,300-a-night villa at the Prospect Estate and Villas resort, owned by Trudeau family friend Peter Green. It said in total it would have cost approximately $84,000 for the nine-day stay had the family paid for it themselves. The Globe and Mail has not independently verified the report.

The Conflict of Interest Act does not set a limit on the size of a gift a public office holder can accept from a friend. However, the commissioner told the committee that had the gift risen to the lavish level of something like a Ferrari he would have launched an investigation.

The controversy over Mr. Trudeau’s family vacation, which took place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4, was sparked after the Prime Minister’s Office repeatedly changed details regarding the trip, including who paid for it, but would not release details of where he stayed. The changing facts were a key reason why Conservatives said the vacation warranted a review from the House ethics committee and the commissioner.

Mr. Trudeau’s office first told The Canadian Press in December that he was covering the cost of the stay as well as the travel. However, it then corrected its statement and said the family was staying in Jamaica “at no cost at a location owned by family friends,” but that Mr. Trudeau paid for the commercial equivalent cost of his and his family’s flights.

The explanation for the trip was then changed a third time, with his office saying the Prime Minister and his family stayed with family friends, rather than at a location owned by the friends.

Mr. Trudeau’s office has said that it consulted with the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner on the details of the travel prior to the trip “to ensure that the rules were followed.”

Mr. Trudeau has defended his decision to accept the gift from a family friend but provided few details of it and last week declined to elaborate on it.

“As many Canadians did, I stayed with friends over the holidays,” he said repeatedly at a press conference.

Conservatives have decried the comment as out of touch, given that most Canadians do not receive such generous gifts.

The official opposition wrote to Mr. von Finckenstein in mid-January asking him to investigate the gift, but he rejected the suggestion. In a response letter, he noted that the Conflict of Interest Act “does not set a limit on the acceptability of gifts from friends.”

The commissioner underscored Mr. Trudeau’s lengthy history with Mr. Green in his opening statement to the committee Tuesday.

Mr. von Finckenstein said the two have been family friends for more than 50 years, and the Prime Minister has stayed on the property since he was a child.

When his father, Pierre Trudeau, was prime minister, he repeatedly visited the same property including in 1976 and 1978, when he brought his sons with him. The 1978 vacation landed the then prime minister in controversy for travelling abroad while his government urged Canadians to vacation domestically to offset a $200-million tourism deficit and the sliding value of the dollar.