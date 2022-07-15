People driving tractors protest at a scheduled event with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that was cancelled in Embrun, Ontario on July 15, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s day of whistle stops in the Ottawa area ended early today as anti-Liberal protesters gathered outside a brewery before he arrived.

Trudeau was on his way to the Brasserie Etienne Brule Brewery in Embrun, Ont., about 30 minutes east of Ottawa, when the event was called off.

About a dozen protesters gathered across the street from the brewery, including one who was carrying a flag emblazoned with a profanity directed at Trudeau, and another who was recording the establishment on their phone.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that while the event had to be “unfortunately” cancelled, the prime minister looks forward to being back soon.

Earlier in the year, a “Freedom Convoy” base camp was set up in Embrun during the blockades that seized Ottawa for three weeks.

During the election campaign last year, a handful of gravel was thrown at Trudeau outside a political rally in London, Ont.

