Politics

Trudeau expresses disappointment in Catholic Church’s position on residential schools

Kristy Kirkup
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that as a Catholic himself he is disappointed by the position taken by the church on residential schools.

Mr. Trudeau’s remarks were made after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir said last week that preliminary findings of a search with ground-penetrating radar discovered the remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. The announcement garnered both national and international attention, and led to commemorations across the country that have used the shoes of young children to symbolize those who never came home.

There is still resistance on the part of the Catholic Church to accept its role in the residential schools legacy, Mr. Trudeau said, and now is an important moment to reach out parishes, bishops, cardinals to say there’s an expectation that it steps up. He also said the government is hopeful the church will change its position but acknowledged that Ottawa “has tools” that it can use, without providing specifics.

“Truth is at the heart of understanding our past and preventing further damage in the future,” he said. “We need to have truth before we can talk about justice, healing and reconciliation.”

On Wednesday, the Archbishop of Vancouver, J. Michael Miller, apologized for the devastation wrought by Catholic-run schools. In a statement, he vowed to be fully transparent with any records under his control and offered technological and mental-health support to find and honour students who died.

“If words of apology for such unspeakable deeds are to bring life and healing, they must be accompanied by tangible actions that foster the full disclosure of the truth,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Friday that it has been a painful week for “so many Indigenous people and communities across the country.” He also pointed to $27-million, first earmarked in the 2019 budget, and said it will be “deployed immediately” to communities to “find and honour children who died at these institutions.

“This is something that communities have asked for, and we’ve long been here to support that,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We also know that residential schools were only one piece of a larger, colonial system. And the work to right these wrongs, both past and present, is far from over.”

Mr. Trudeau also insisted that all next steps must be determined by Indigenous communities.

On Friday, UN human rights experts called on Canadian authorities and the Catholic Church to conduct investigations into the remains of the children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“We urge the authorities to conduct full-fledged investigations into the circumstances and responsibilities surrounding these deaths, including forensic examinations of the remains found, and to proceed to the identification and registration of the missing children,” they said in a statement.

The experts also called on the government to undertake similar investigations in all other Indigenous residential schools in the country.

“Large-scale human rights violations have been committed against children belonging to indigenous communities, it is inconceivable that Canada and the Holy See would leave such heinous crimes unaccounted for and without full redress,” they added.

The experts called on the government of Canada to fully implement the recommendations contained in the Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of 2015. “For far too many years, victims and their families have been waiting for justice and remedy. Accountability, comprehensive truth, and full reparation must be urgently pursued,” they said.

The UN experts urged the Catholic Church “to provide full access to judicial authorities to the archives of the residential schools run by the institution, to conduct prompt and thorough internal and judicial investigations into these allegations, and to publicly disclose the result of those investigations.”

Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair Murray Sinclair told a House of Commons committee on Thursday said that in order to deal with the situation properly that there needs to be an independent study on where the burial sites are and “what the numbers are going to tell us.” He said the investigation should be overseen by a parliamentary committee to ensure that it is done in a proper way.

Mr. Sinclair, who is a retired senator and judge, also said the RCMP had begun an investigation and that in a “typical heavy-handed” way the Mounties were “simply intimidating people rather than helping them.”

“I got a call earlier this morning, in fact, that the RCMP now have declared that there is a major investigation that is going to occur into the bodies that have been located in Kamloops,” he said. “They are now beginning to question those who have made this story available.”

The office of the local RCMP detachment in Kamloops confirmed on Thursday it has opened a case related to the remains, but its commanding officer denied there was any tension, and said his investigators are consulting with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation.

With files from Mike Hager in Vancouver

Two years since an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls released its sweeping report, a national action plan has been released to implement its 231 calls to justice. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated that he accepts the inquiry's finding that the deaths amount to a genocide and says the plan will turn the recommendations into meaningful action. The Canadian Press

