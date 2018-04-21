Trudeau fires up Liberals with stinging attacks against Conservatives

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau launched his strongest attack yet against Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer with the closing speech of the Liberal national convention in Halifax, hoping to fire up his party for a long pre-electoral campaign.

Mr. Trudeau defended his government’s record with 18 months to go before the general election, while starting to make arguments for another mandate on Oct. 21, 2019. In particular, Mr. Trudeau got a standing ovation for talking about the arrival of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees after the 2015 general election.

As part of his pitch to Liberal supporters and the voting public, Mr. Trudeau argued Mr. Scheer and the Conservatives are intent on pursuing the policies of former prime minister Stephen Harper if they win the next election.

“The current Leader of the Opposition introduced himself to Canadians a year ago as ‘Stephen Harper with a smile,’” Mr. Trudeau said. “It may be Andrew Scheer’s smile. But it’s still Stephen Harper’s Party… The same policies, the same politics of fear and division. If anything, they’ve been emboldened by successful campaigns elsewhere in the world to divide people against one another.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a speech at the federal Liberal national convention in Halifax on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Mr. Trudeau also seized on a recent tweet from Alberta Conservative Leader Jason Kenney, who said that “Canada is broken” in the context of the pipeline dispute between British Columbia and Alberta.

“Canada is the best country in the world. There is not a single country on Earth that wouldn’t trade their problems for ours. I love this country down to my bones, and I will defend it and our values against anyone who says it’s broken,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Attending the convention as an observer, Conservative MP Lisa Raitt said the Liberals are obviously desperate with their direct attacks against the Leader of the Official Opposition.

“They want to cast some people as the bad guy. This is not what this about. This is about who shows Canadian families the best policies to make life more affordable for them. And Mr. Scheer will be talking about that,” she said.

Accusing the Liberals of fear-mongering, Ms. Raitt said the Conservative Party will adopt its own policy positions at a national convention that will also be held in Halifax in August.

Attacking the Conservatives was a common theme of the final day of the Liberal convention. In a speech, Finance Minister Bill Morneau defended his government’s economic record in terms of job creation and growth, as well as the focus on women in the last budget. He went on to accuse the Conservatives of championing regressive policies.

“Our opponents still favour the failed policies that led to stark unemployment and the worst rates of growth since the Great Depression…. I can tell you a return to those policies, in my estimation, would be sheer – Scheer – incompetence,” Mr. Morneau said.

Earlier, Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne also directly attacked Mr. Scheer in a speech on the inclusion of progressive values in commercial deals. Mr. Champagne said his government was ensuring that workers, women, Indigenous peoples and youth would benefit from free trade deals, arguing the Conservatives are happy with the traditional way of doing business.

“Mr. Scheer seems to think [former prime minister] Stephen Harper’s old way is just fine for today, that benefits naturally trickle down to those disconnected from markets and without the tools to engage them,” Mr. Champagne said.​