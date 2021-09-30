 Skip to main content
Politics

Trudeau flies to Tofino for a break with family as Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Marieke Walsh and Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
People hold hands and dance in a circle as drummers play during a Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, BC., on Thursday, Sept. 30.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism from opposition parties after his office confirmed that he flew to Tofino, B.C., for a break on the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Mr. Trudeau, who attended a solemn ceremony on Parliament Hill marking the day the night before, flew to British Columbia on Thursday. His official itinerary didn’t disclose the plans. Instead, it said he was in Ottawa for private meetings. Only after flight-tracking data showed a Canadian Forces plane going to Tofino did his office confirm that was where the Prime Minister was heading.

Spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt said that Mr. Trudeau is spending time in Tofino with family for a few days. She also said that, following his participation in last night’s ceremony, he spoke Thursday to residential school survivors from across the country. The office did not specify whom he spoke with.

The Prime Minister made no public appearances on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. After news broke about his trip, Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc First Nation said it had invited Mr. Trudeau to attend their commemoration events on Thursday. The First Nation galvanized the world’s attention in May when it announced preliminary findings that it had identified 215 bodies in unmarked graves near the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc “sent two heartfelt invitations to @JustinTrudeau to join survivors and their families today,” the First Nation wrote on Twitter after news broke that Mr. Trudeau was in the province but not visiting them. It added the hashtags ”wreckonciliation.”

The Prime Minister’s Office did not explain why Mr. Trudeau did not accept the request from Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc.

”True reconciliation begins with showing up,” former Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

During a House of Commons debate on establishing the day in October, 2020, B.C. Conservative MP Todd Doherty, whose wife and children are from the Esdilagh First Nation, said he worried the day would become “another excuse for a holiday.”

“That day is a day to honour the survivors and those that came through the program. But it’s to remember, it’s to remember those who did not make it through,” he said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Conservative Party echoed those comments. “Truth and Reconciliation Day shouldn’t be treated like a holiday - but that’s what Justin Trudeau did,” spokesperson Chelsea Tucker said. “This is the pattern Canadians have come to know with Justin Trudeau. He says nice things about reconciliation but never follows through.”

Ms. Tucker said Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole attended the commemoration ceremony on Parliament Hill on Wednesday evening and on Thursday, took the time to “remember and honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families, and their communities.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attended a local event in Vancouver. Mr. Singh went to the Orange Shirt Day Walk and Ceremony, outside of the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre along with NDP MPs Jenny Kwan, Don Davies, Peter Julian and MP-elect Bonita Zarrillo.

Mr. Julian and fellow NDP MP Charlie Angus both expressed they were surprised to hear the Prime Minister went on vacation rather than attending public events with Indigenous people.

Mr. Julian said he took part in commemoration events in Vancouver with Mr. Singh.

“For a day of such importance, particularly this year, I just think the obligation of elected officials is to be with Indigenous peoples today,” he said. “I’m surprised. I really don’t know what to say. Because I think we all feel… there’s an obligation today to be with Indigenous peoples, and to honour them and hear their stories.”

With a report from Bill Curry.

