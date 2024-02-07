Open this photo in gallery: Alexandre Trudeau prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, studying foreign interference in Ottawa on May 3, 2023. A probe found he broke internal rules and policies of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation by the accepting the $200,000 donation pledge, which he was not authorized to do.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A law firm hired by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation to investigate donations tied to two wealthy Chinese businessmen said it couldn’t rule out the possibility cash sent to the Montreal charity may have been part of a “influence scheme” targeting the Trudeau government.

The probe concluded the foundation’s handling of tax receipts related to the Chinese donations violated the Income Tax Act, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brother, Alexandre, broke internal rules and policies by the accepting the $200,000 donation pledge, which he was not authorized to do.

In its findings, the special committee run by two lawyers from Norton Rose Fulbright said it did not believe that the motivation for the 2016 donation was intended to influence the foundation’s activities but acknowledged its real aim was likely the recently elected Trudeau government.

“We could not exclude the possibility that the donations in question may have been part of a wider influence scheme,” said the Feb. 5 report posted on the Trudeau Foundation website. “It is important to emphasize the fact that this potential scheme, if any, would have intended to target the Canadian government rather than the foundation itself.”

The report added it found no evidence the two Chinese billionaires – Zhang Bin and Niu Gensheng – or the Prime Minister “were involved in any illegal activities in connection with the donation itself.”

The foundation, which offers scholarships, fellowships and leadership programs, commemorates the Trudeaus’ father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. It operates with a $125-million endowment from the Canadian government provided in 2002 when former Liberal prime minister Jean Chrétien was in power.

In February, 2023, The Globe reported, citing a national-security source, that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had intercepted a 2014 conversation between Mr. Zhang and an unnamed commercial attaché at one of China’s consulates in Canada. They discussed the federal election that was expected to take place in 2015, and the possibility that the Liberals would defeat Stephen Harper’s Conservatives and form the next government.

The diplomat told Mr. Zhang that Beijing would reimburse him for the entire amount of the donation to the Trudeau Foundation, according to the source. The Globe has not named the source because they risk prosecution under the Security of Information Act.

In 2016, nine months after Justin Trudeau won a majority government, the Trudeau Foundation and the University of Montreal publicly identified Mr. Zhang and Mr. Niu as the donors behind a $1-million gift. The men pledged $200,000 to the foundation. They also pledged $750,000 to the law school where Pierre Trudeau studied and taught, and $50,000 for a statue of the former prime minister that was never built. The school and the foundation ultimately received most, but not all, of the promised amounts.

After the Globe’s February, 2023 report, the foundation returned $140,000 to the Chinese donors, who had only delivered 70 per cent of the pledged money. The executive director and eight board members also resigned over the matter. They had wanted an independent forensic audit of the matter but the remaining board opted for a review by Norton Rose.

A source told The Globe what the report by Norton Rose lawyers does not say is that the taxpayer-backed foundation paid a fine after Canada Revenue Agency did its own investigation.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source who was not authorized to discuss the matter.

Foundation policy in 2016 required acceptances of gifts under $1-million to be signed by the organization’s president and chief executive, who at the time was Morris Rosenberg, a former senior civil servant. Gifts over $1-million needed to be signed by the board.

Instead Alexandre Trudeau and a foundation board member at the time signed the agreement with the two Chinese businessmen.

“Alexandre Trudeau was not specifically allowed to sign the donation pledge unless authorized to do so,” the report said. “We did not identify any records or evidence that the Foundation’s board of directors authorized Mr. Alexandre Trudeau to do so. This being said, in our view, the donation pledge is valid.”

The Norton Rose report confirmed previous reporting by The Globe that showed the China Cultural Industry Association – a state-backed group in Beijing that aims to build “the soft power of Chinese culture” globally – contacted the Trudeau Foundation at the outset to dictate what name and address should be put on the tax receipt for the gift. It said however it could not find a receipt to reflect this request.

As The Globe reported in 2023, the association asked the Trudeau Foundation to refrain from using the names of Mr. Zhang and Mr. Niu. Instead, the officials asked the foundation to attribute the donation to the Canadian subsidiary of Millennium Golden Eagle International, a firm run by Mr. Zhang. They asked that the tax receipt be linked to an address in Hong Kong rather than the company’s Canadian address – which is a large house, with a pool and basketball court, in the Montreal suburb of Dorval.

A copy of the receipt for the first instalment of the donation, obtained by The Globe and Mail under access-to-information law, confirms the name and address on the receipt: it does not bear the names of Mr. Zhang and Mr. Niu. Instead it names Millennium Golden Eagle International (Canada) as the donor and lists an address in Hong Kong.

The special committee report found a receipt for the second instalment of the donation from the Chinese businessmen was contrary to both internal foundation rules and the Income Tax Act because the money was not actually coming from the two men but Millennium’s Canadian subsidiary. “The donation receipt bears the correct address for Millennium Canada, but is addressed to Mr. Zhang and Mr. Niu in addition to Millennium Canada. The names of these two individuals should not have appeared as donors on the donation receipt since they were not the payors of said donation, the whole in accordance with the Income Tax Act” as well as with the foundation’s own internal policies, the report said.

A Globe reporter visited the address in Hong Kong, which now appears to be occupied by a different company. An employee who answered the door had never heard of Millennium Golden Eagle. The company does not appear to ever have been registered in Hong Kong.

The same trove of documents obtained under access to information by the Globe also showed that the Chinese cultural group later asked that the tax receipt be reissued to its address in Beijing, not the address in Hong Kong.