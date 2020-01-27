 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau government to face two confidence votes on Throne Speech and USMCA deal this week

Bill Curry
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to members of caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, January 23, 2020. On Wednesday, MPs will vote on the first of several votes related to ratification of the deal updating the North American free-trade agreement.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau’s minority government will face two confidence votes this week as MPs return to Ottawa.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said the government views both votes – Monday on the Throne Speech and a Wednesday vote on the new North American free-trade deal – as matters of confidence.

“It’s a fundamental agreement,” said Mr. Rodriguez of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement at the centre of the free-trade vote. “It’s such a big part of our economy. So I’m very clear that it’s a confidence vote in both cases.”

Story continues below advertisement

A defeat on a confidence vote could trigger the end of the minority government, though such a scenario is unlikely given that none of the main parties are currently eager to fight another election.

Nonetheless, the Prime Minister’s decision to navigate the minority Parliament on an issue-by-issue basis, rather than striking a deal with one other party to ensure survival through confidence votes, means the Liberals will be reaching out to different parties for support depending on the issue.

The Official Opposition Conservatives, the Bloc Québécois and the NDP all have enough votes on their own to avoid an election by voting with the government on a confidence vote.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchette has said his party would support the Throne Speech, which would allow the Liberals to survive Monday’s vote.

On Wednesday, MPs will vote on the first of several votes related to ratification of the deal updating the North American free-trade agreement.

The vote is on a procedural motion that would allow the government to introduce ratification legislation. That bill would then need to go through all stages of the House and the Senate before the deal is formally ratified by Canada.

MPs from all three main opposition parties have criticized the deal. The Conservative Party would appear to be the most likely of the three parties to vote with the government on the trade deal, but the party has yet to officially take a position.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told reporters Saturday that his party wants more details from the government before announcing how it will vote.

“We’ll see,” he said. “But in general, we support free trade and we realize that it’s essential that the Canadian economy has certainty. And so we will use our power in the House of Commons responsibly.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland released a public letter Sunday to the opposition parties, urging them to “get this important work done without undue delay.”

Votes on Throne Speeches and budgets are generally always confidence votes. Whether or not confidence applies to other issues, such as votes on specific bills, largely depends on whether or not the issue has been declared a matter of confidence by the government.

Ms. Freeland’s concern about “undue delay” touches on one of the biggest challenges the Liberals will face now that the party has been reduced to a minority. The government no longer has the votes to approve procedural measures that limit debating time in order to move legislation along.

Mr. Rodriguez, the Government House Leader, said the relationship among party House leaders, who meet weekly when the House of Commons is sitting, will have an “enormous” impact on the tone of the 43rd Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

He said relations have been positive to date and predicted the minority Parliament will get work done. He said the other house leaders have his cell number and he’s told them he’s available around the clock.

“Up to now, based on the context that I’ve found with them, I’m convinced that we can have a very productive relationship and a very productive Parliament also," he said.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian agreed the early interactions have been positive but cautioned that future action is what matters.

“It will be the next few weeks that determine the tone that the government sets,” he said Sunday. The NDP’s priorities, he said, will be issues such as pharmacare and dental care and pushing for tax hikes on business and high-income Canadians to pay for improved programs.

Mr. Scheer has said the Conservatives will focus on fighting wasteful spending, as well as raising concerns with Liberal plans for gun-control measures.

Mr. Rodriguez said free trade will dominate the House agenda early on and the government’s broader legislative agenda will flow from the Liberals’ election platform.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies