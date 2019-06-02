 Skip to main content

Politics Trudeau government investing $300-million in women’s equality in Canada and developing countries

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trudeau government investing $300-million in women’s equality in Canada and developing countries

VANCOUVER
Comments

Canada’s minister of gender equality has announced a new initiative aimed at transforming how women’s rights organizations are supported in developing countries and at home.

Maryam Monsef says the federal government has invested $300-million for women in the developing world as part of the so-called Equality Fund.

She says it brings together 11 organizations from the philanthropic, non-profit and financial sectors, including the Canada-based Match International Women’s Fund, the African Women’s Development Fund and Oxfam Canada in hopes of creating a perpetual and sustainable mechanism for funding gender equality.

Story continues below advertisement

Monsef says Ottawa has also pledged to match donations for domestic programs of up to $10 million each for three groups – Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Women’s Foundation and Grand Challenges Canada

Global Affairs says $100-million has already been raised, on top of the federal government’s contribution, with an aim to reach $1-billion over the next 15 years.

Monsef is in Vancouver this week to attend the Women Deliver conference, which the Global Affairs Department expects will draw 9,000 officials and advocates for gender equality from around the world.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter