Trudeau government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain for $4.5-billion

Open this photo in gallery Finance Minister Bill Morneau arrives at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Mr. Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project from Kinder Morgan for $4.5-billion. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Trudeau government is buying Trans Mountain from Kinder Morgan at a cost of $4.5-billion, saying this extraordinary move is necessary to ensure this addition of oil pipeline capacity gets built.

The “agreement will help advance Canada as an energy leader, as a place where good projects get built,” Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said.

The purchase from owner Kinder Morgan will ensure work can resume on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government believes that the commercial agreement we have reached with Kinder Morgan is the best way to protect thousands of good, well-paying jobs,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said. This move comes as the pipeline project faces fierce opposition including the province of British Columbia and environmental groups.

It amounts to a nationalization of the critical pipeline project.

Trans Mountain, Trudeau and the B.C.-Alberta feud: A guide to the story so far



The purchase price does not include the construction costs of the Trans Mountain expansion so the final bill to Canadian taxpayers will be significantly higher once labour and materials are included. The total cost of the Kinder Morgan expansion project has been estimated at $7.5-billion.

This development comes after the Liberals offered to indemnify Kinder Morgan against financial losses stemming from efforts by the B.C. government to thwart the expansion.

The deal includes related pipeline terminal assets. The transaction will close in August.

Weigh Anchor: The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will bring an increase in tanker traffic off the coast of British Columbia. The Globe follows a tanker as it threads the needle from Burnaby to the open ocean



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government says it doesn’t intend to be a long-term owner of the Trans Mountain expansion project.

It plans to seek a buyer. “It is not the intention of the government of Canada to be a long term owner of this project,” Mr. Morneau said.

“At the appropriate time, Canada will work with investors to transfer the project and related assets to a new owner or owners,” he said.

He said Ottawa will indemnify the project against financial losses from any delays thrown up by the B.C. government once a new owner is found.

As an added incentive for a future private-sector buyer, the Trudeau government is also promising to guarantee a rate of return for this owner if the legal battle over the expansion thwarts the project.

In a second extraordinary development, Mr. Morneau further said that the Trudeau government is reserving the right to buy back the pipeline expansion project from a future owner.

Story continues below advertisement

“To investors who are considering Canada as a place to build big important transformational projects like the Trans Mountain — know you have a partner in Ottawa,” Mr. Morneau said.

The Alberta government is also supporting the project and will provide an “emergency fund” to cover unforeseen costs “if needed.”

In return, the province of Alberta will receive compensation in the form of equity or profit sharing, Ottawa said.

Mr. Morneau said summer construction will proceed despite a court battle over whether B.C. has the authority to restrict or limit oil shipments through its jurisdiction.

Mr. Carr said Ottawa is confident that the federal government has the authority to proceed with this project.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada rose as much as 6 per cent before paring gains in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Employees working on the pipeline expansion would stay with the project, said Steve Kean, president and chief executive of parent company Kinder Morgan Inc.

“This is a great day for Canada, for our customers and for our employees,” he said on a conference call. “We’ve agreed to a fair price for our shareholders and we’ve found a way forward for this national interest project.”

Under the deal, Kinder Morgan said it has agreed to help Ottawa find a buyer for the project until July 22, 2018. However, the company will be paid the $4.5-billion regardless of whether a new suitor is found, Mr. Kean said.

He said the deal positions Kinder Morgan Canada with limited debt and poised for further expansion, although no decisions have been made about how to deploy proceeds.