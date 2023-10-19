Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement on Israel and Gaza in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Oct. 16.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is grappling with a Liberal caucus that’s split over the Israel-Hamas war – at least eight MPs are calling for a ceasefire – even as he champions the Israeli government’s right to defend itself.

Mr. Trudeau is facing pressure from supporters of Israelis and supporters of Palestinians to take stronger positions in the conflict.

Behind closed doors, Liberal MPs say some members of their caucus are pushing for a tougher line against Israel and its air strikes and siege against Gaza. At the same time, they acknowledge, a significant number of others are making the case that Israel has a right to defend itself and it’s not Canada’s job to tell Israelis how to conduct this defence.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the MPs because they were not authorized to disclose the private caucus discussions.

Liberal MPs discussed the matter not only during their regular Wednesday caucus meeting but also during a special Monday meeting. One MP called the talks intense and said some parliamentarians had friends and relatives in the region which affected the tenor of the debate.

Two other MPs described the meetings as cordial but emotional and personal, with clear divisions on what the government’s position should be.

On Thursday, Mr. Trudeau’s caution over how to respond was on display as he held off assigning responsibility for a deadly hospital explosion in Gaza this week even after the U.S. government concluded Israel is not to blame.

“We are taking the necessary time to look carefully at everything – and rapidly of course – before we draw any final conclusions about what happened,” the Prime Minister told reporters in Ottawa.

The bombing enflamed anger against Israel after the Gaza Strip’s Hamas-controlled government said the Tuesday evening bombing of the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital was an Israeli air strike and had killed more than 500 people. The Israeli military, however, blamed the blast on a failed missile launch by the Islamic Jihad group.

At least eight Liberal MPs and a national Muslim advocacy group are calling for a ceasefire, which some interpret as a denial of Israel’s right to defend itself. Meantime Jewish groups are trying to contain the backlash from the hospital bombing and issued a statement Thursday criticizing Canada’s lack of clarification to date.

Friends Of Simon Wiesenthal Center For Holocaust Studies, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and B‘nai Brith Canada said Thursday the government should retract its initial comments on the hospital attack, which the groups said gave credence to a “false narrative” from Hamas.

“These false and ill-advised statement have fuelled hateful rhetoric targeting Jews online and on our streets.”

Both the U.S. and Israel say the strike on the hospital came from a Palestinian group’s misfired rocket.

Mr. Trudeau has harshly condemned Hamas – which is designated a terrorist group in Canada – and said Israel has a right to defend itself within the scope of international law. However, on Thursday he said more time was needed to assign responsibility in the hospital bombing and that Canada is working with its allies “to determine exactly what happened.”

The U.S. government has said Israel was not responsible for the hospital explosion. An unclassified U.S. intelligence assessment delivered to Congress on Thursday estimates casualties from the incident on the “low end” of 100 to 300 deaths.

That “still reflects a staggering loss of life,” U.S. intelligence officials said in the findings, which were seen by the Associated Press.

As the war drags into another week, Liberal MPs who don’t agree with government’s official position are becoming more outspoken.

The Gaza strip has been under siege since Hamas launched an attack that the Israeli government says has resulted in more than 1,400 deaths in Israel. Palestinian officials say almost 3,500 have died in Gaza during retaliatory Israeli air strikes.

At least eight MPs have publicly called for a ceasefire or endorsed calls for a ceasefire, which runs counter to the government’s official policy. That includes Iqra Khalid and Yasir Naqvi, who is also running in the Ontario Liberal leadership race.

“Our government must lead calls for a ceasefire,” Mr. Naqvi said in an open letter.

At least three other Liberal MPs have publicly criticized Israel’s military response to the Hamas attack.

On the other side of the debate in the Liberal caucus are MPs such as Anthony Housefather, who on Thursday told The Globe that he backs the government’s position that Israel has the right to defend itself. He also said humanitarian corridors and a “safe zone” should be established for civilians in Gaza.

“If you call for a ceasefire, you’re essentially negating Israel’s ability to defend itself,” Mr. Housefather said. “No other country in the world would accept that.”

He said the public divergence among Liberal MPs reflects the diversity of views across Canada. He said both Jewish and Muslim communities are feeling less safe and he urged people not to turn to hate.

The calls for a ceasefire are being amplified by the National Council of Canadian Muslims. The advocacy group launched a letter-writing campaign with a form letter that urges the Prime Minister to call for an “urgent and immediate ceasefire,” denounce the backlash against Muslims and Palestinians in Canada and protect the right of Canadians to protest in support of Palestinians.

The Council’s communications director, Uthman Quick, told The Globe Thursday that it started the campaign because of a rise in Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian incidents in Canada and because they believe elected officials should be advocating for an “end to the violence that we’re seeing now, especially in Gaza.”

“The extreme violence, the loss of life that is occurring right now in Gaza is utterly unacceptable,” Mr. Quick said.

Israel’s ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, said in interview that people have a right to express their concerns to the government but he believes Canada has stood with Israel because the attack on the Jewish state has implications for the entire democratic world.

He said Israel is “combating the worst form of terrorism, cruelty and savagery that we’ve ever encountered in our lifetime.”

Asked about the “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” chant that has dominated pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Canada, Mr. Moed said: “Well, it doesn’t leave much room for Israel.”

With a report from the Associated Press