U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Poland March 10, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERSPOOL/Reuters

Justin Trudeau met with American Vice-President Kamala Harris in Warsaw on Thursday to discuss what more their countries can do to support war-torn Ukraine, as the Polish President said he urged the Prime Minister to accelerate Canada’s immigration process for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The meeting with Ms. Harris was the final one for Mr. Trudeau, who since Monday has met with leaders from nine different countries. The Vice-President said the two would discuss what they can do to “strengthen our assistance in terms of security assistance, humanitarian assistance” for Ukraine. She said they would coordinate the next steps of their response to Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine with NATO and European Union allies.

“I know we stand in solidarity, in terms of our outrage at this war, and the aggression that Russia has taken against Ukraine, unprovoked, unjustified and we value of course the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” Ms. Harris said.

The Prime Minister commended Ms. Harris and President Joe Biden for coordinating the response from allies before the Kremlin launched its assault on Ukraine. “The kind of alliance, the kind of strength of unity that we’ve shown, I think, has really made a difference,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The two leaders did not take questions from reporters.

Mr. Trudeau ended his five-day trip to Europe in Poland, which is on the front line of the humanitarian crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister announced Canada will spend $117-million to help speed up the arrival of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war and match an additional $20-million in donations for Ukraine made through the Canadian Red Cross. But the government did not specify how fast people who apply will be able to land in Canada and has not set a number for how many Ukrainians they will settle.

The extra cash for immigration services will help ensure “we can get Ukrainians fleeing for their lives to Canada sooner and help ease the burden of Poland and neighbouring countries that are doing so much in this conflict right now,” Mr. Trudeau said.

At a joint-press conference, Polish President Andrzej Duda said 1.5 million refugees have already crossed into his country. He thanked Mr. Trudeau for Canada’s support and repeatedly said that the Prime Minister has proactively helped Poland. But in a subsequent scrum with reporters, Mr. Duda also said he asked the Prime Minister to speed up the immigration process for refugees.

“I’m afraid that as the President of the country that in a few days, we will have a real problem and in this moment, Canada’s help and every, every help and every readiness from all over the world will be very, very, very necessary,” Mr. Duda said.

“I told him please, Justin, try to introduce some very, very, very simple procedures,” Mr. Duda said, “simple procedures of visas etc. to move this process faster, to accelerate it.”

Thousands of people are transiting through Warsaw’s central train station every day, and others are sheltering there while they figure out where to go next or wait for their next trip by bus or train. Inside the station, its second floor is filled with rows of mats and blankets that people were sleeping on or resting on while they figure out their next steps. Others sat on benches while power bars and extension cords held a tangle of charge cell phones.

Outside the station groups huddled around their suitcases, backpacks and pet carriers and ate food or stood quietly. Others searched through boxes of donated clothing to find what fits or waited in line for information.

Twenty-two-year-old Dina Tekhova arrived in Warsaw on Thursday morning with her aunts and cousins, her parents stayed behind despite the heavy bombardment in their hometown Kharkiv. Ms. Tekhova said they went to her aunt’s house before the war started because it has a cellar.

“We sat a lot for a week in that cellar. We were really scared because there were bombings, then on the sixth day the planes came and the planes were the most terrifying thing,” she said. “We thought the bombings were really scary but then the planes came.”

“They were really loud and they just bombed really close to us... the door of the cellar opened because of the impact.”

Leslie Scanlon, Canada’s Ambassador to Poland told reporters Thursday that hundreds of people have gone to the embassy in recent days to get information about going to Canada. But she said rather than claiming refugee status, most are just looking for a safe place to stay and then hoping to go back to Ukraine.

Canada announced the streamlined program last week for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war.

The government still requires Ukrainians seeking refuge to undergo a visa-application process because the program’s security check and background screening aims to weed out pro-Kremlin actors who mounted a war against Kyiv in eastern Ukraine for the past eight years.

