Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to New York City to sing the praises of democratic values and Europe’s ongoing efforts to defend them.

Trudeau is expected to take part in the World Law Congress at the United Nations, where he is to highlight the importance of the rule of law in maintaining peace around the globe.

The Prime Minister’s Office is billing the visit as an important show of international solidarity in the face of mounting global instability and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

During the event, Trudeau is slated to present the World Peace and Liberty Award to the European Commission, to be accepted by President Ursula von der Leyen.

Previous recipients of the award include Nelson Mandela, Sir Winston Churchill and former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

While in New York, Trudeau is also meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to promote Canada as a foreign investment destination.

“No one is above the law,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“With threats like Putin’s attempt to arbitrarily redraw the borders of a sovereign country by using force – compounded by other global challenges including the impacts of a warming planet – we have to keep working together with our partners and allies to build a better and more peaceful world for everyone.”