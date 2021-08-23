 Skip to main content
Trudeau hits Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador on Day 2 of East Coast swing

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Miramichi, N.B., on Aug. 22, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau is hitting two more Atlantic provinces today as part of a swing through the region where he will harp on the health of Canadians.

Trudeau is scheduled to make a heath-care announcement before moving on to Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Liberal leader made a point of talking about vaccinations during his first day in Atlantic Canada, speaking to crowds in New Brunswick and P.E.I. about the need to get a shot.

He also spoke about his government’s pledge to require public workers, as well as air and rail travellers, to be fully vaccinated, looking to use it as a wedge issue against the Conservatives.

Trudeau’s minister in charge of getting vaccines for the country is suggesting that companies should consider following suit if they haven’t done so already.

Anita Anand also says while individuals have a right to make decisions about their personal health and safety, there is also the need to protect the collective health and safety of Canadians.

