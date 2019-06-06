Trudeau hoping for one-on-one meeting with China’s Xi to discuss deteriorating relations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to soon meet one-on-one with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the deterioration in relations between Canada and China.

It’s been more than six months since Canada angered Beijing by arresting Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou to comply with a U.S. extradition request last December. Days later – in what was widely seen as retaliation – China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor.

In the months that have followed, China has begun banning and restricting the import of significant Canadian commodities including canola and beef – causing rising pain to Canadian farmers.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques says relations are now at their worst since Canada established diplomatic relations with Communist China in 1970.

Mr. Trudeau has faced repeated calls from opposition Conservatives to speak directly with the Chinese President.

On Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said he looks forward to meeting Mr. Xi at the Group of 20 meeting in Japan which begins June 28.

“I look forward to being at the G20 in a few weeks as an opportunity to engage with a number of world leaders with whom we have either good working relationships or challenges,” Mr. Trudeau said while speaking to reporters in France following Second World War D-Day commemorations.

“The opportunity to engage with the Chinese President directly is certainly something that we are looking at,” the Prime Minister said.

“The continued detention of two Canadians in an arbitrary manner by the Chinese government is of utmost concern to us. Their actions on canola, their issues around other products as well, is of concern. We are going to highlight the processes and the engagement that Canada has with the world and the way China should engage with the world needs to remain, following the rules, principles and values that we’ve all agreed to.”

In the House of Commons, Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole slammed the Prime Minister for taking six months to reach out to China’s top leader.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Six months ago China detained our citizens on trumped up charges … In that six months our exporters have faced trumped up claims,” he said. “Rather than tweets about Canada is back, how about they get our Canadians back.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has tried to contact Chinese counterpart Wang Yi but she says he has refused to take her phone calls.

However, Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau told the House Thursday that she did speak to China’s agriculture minister, Han Changfu, recently in Japan and he promised to talk to his country’s customs agency about the blockage of Canadian canola.

On Wednesday night, officials from the Canadian Food Agency did have “a session with Chinese officials about Canola,” she said.

Former Canadian ambassador to China, David Mulroney, said a meeting with President Xi poses risks as well as opportunities.

“A ‘no’ from Xi is effectively the final word in the Chinese system, the guiding advice for the entire bureaucracy,” Mr. Mulroney said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Mulroney said it’s possible that the Chinese strongman will agree to a meeting at the G20 because he might believe the Prime Minister can be manoeuvred to shut down the Meng extradition process.

“As long as the Chinese believe that they can intimidate us, they will pursue that path,” he said. “At this stage, the best approach for the PM would be to make it completely clear that Canada will not bend, and that the continued detention of our citizens will continue to discredit China.”

Mr. Saint-Jacques predicted the Chinese will not let a meeting occur between Mr. Xi and Mr. Trudeau at the G20.

He said it’s his understanding that Canada filed a request to speak with Mr. Xi some time ago – and received no response.

“[Mr. Trudeau] has to try obviously [but] know a request has been sent into the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting a meeting with Xi Jinping and there has been no answer,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said.

“I think the Chinese entourage of Mr. Xi will do its utmost to ensure there is no encounter with Mr. Trudeau in the corridors of the G20,” he predicted.