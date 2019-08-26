 Skip to main content

Politics G7 leaders reach agreement to offer help to fight wildfires in Amazon rainforest

BIARRITZ, France
The Canadian Press
G7 countries have agreed to an immediate US$20-million fund to help Amazon countries fight wildfires and launch a long-term global initiative to protect the rainforest.

G7 leaders have come to an agreement to offer help to Brazil to help fight the raging wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the countries will offer short-term assistance to help douse the flames.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was quick to echo Macron’s calls for action on the rainforest fires a day before the G7 summit began.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to her Brazilian counterpart Sunday and offered Canada’s support.

Satellites have recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region so far this year – with more than half of those coming this month alone.

With files from The Associated Press

