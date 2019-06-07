Trudeau meets with Macron in Paris to conclude three-day trip to Europe

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday defended their shared efforts to ease the worries of anxious citizens and denounced those seeking to capitalize on such fears.
Standing together in the regal ballroom of the Palais Elysee following their second face-to-face meeting in a month, the two leaders acknowledged that many people in Canada, France and elsewhere are nervous about their future.
Macron said that anxiety has been compounded by a rise in digital technology that has threatened jobs, as well as the looming threat of climate challenge and concerns about immigration.
The French leader said that’s led to a rise in isolationism and a decline in political discourse.
The leaders, who have often been described as kindred spirits, touted their shared attempts at home and abroad to address those fears – even as they faced questions over whether their message is resonating with their respective voters.
Without naming anyone in particular, both leaders singled out for blame those Trudeau described as trying “to amplify or echo back those fears to people without actually offering solutions.”
“What Emmanuel knows, what I know, what we’ve been working very hard on both together and individually and in our countries has been to demonstrate to people that our institutions can function,” Trudeau said.
“Our governments can function to support families.”
Both leaders specifically cited the importance of free trade and advancing the fight against climate change as essential elements for easing voters’ anxiety, even as they promised to continue to work together to advance gender rights and other shared values.
Yet while Trudeau and Macron were clearly on the same page, the question is whether voters in their own countries are buying into their progressive message as both have struggled with low popularity in recent months.
Macron’s party came second to a far-right party in European Parliament elections only last month, while a wave of conservative election victories has swept across Canada over the past year.
Both leaders nonetheless dismissed the opinion polls, saying such surveys have no bearing on their actions and that the only real arbiter of success or failure is at election time – which for Trudeau will come this fall.
“It’s not about popularity,” said Trudeau. “It’s about doing things concretely the right way that are going to make a difference in Canadians’ lives and our citizens’ lives.
“That’s what we remain focused on and that’s what – certainly on a personal level – I’m looking forward to talking about as we embark on this election campaign.”