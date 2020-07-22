Trudeau must address allegations of workplace harassment at Rideau Hall, Singh says

Open this photo in gallery NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 22, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Prime Minister must take action to address allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Governor-General, says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Mr. Singh, who was speaking on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, said that the first step is to follow up with the complaints.

On Tuesday, CBC News reported that sources told the broadcasting corporation that Governor-General Julie Payette created a toxic workplace environment at Rideau Hall by verbally harassing employees to the point where some have been reduced to tears or have left the office altogether.

“Given the number and the seriousness of those complaints, I think the Prime Minister should certainly follow up,” Mr. Singh said. “I am not being prescriptive about how.”

Next steps can be assessed after more information is gathered, Mr. Singh added.

“Given the result of that follow-up, whether it is an investigation, whether it is a follow-up of those complaints, then the next steps can be assessed,” he said.

Mr. Singh also said Wednesday it is tough to come forward and it takes a lot of courage and he thanked the Rideau Hall employees for coming forward.

“I think we need better whistle-blower protection or protection for workers who do make complaints,” he said. “I want people to take you seriously. You’ve made some serious complaints. There should be a serious follow-up. You deserve that.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said every Canadian has the right to work in a healthy, respectful and safe environment.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that all federally-regulated workplaces, are free from harassment of any kind,” the office said. “We’ll refer you to Rideau Hall for questions about the Governor-General.”

The Conservatives declined to comment on Wednesday about the allegations facing the Governor-General, saying their focus for the day was Mr. Trudeau’s “$900-million scandal,” in reference to the controversy with the awarding of a now-cancelled contract with the WE Charity.

Rideau Hall said in a statement that the Governor-General and the management of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor-General “strongly” believe “in the importance of a healthy workplace, we have taken many steps to foster this, we will continue to do so and will work at constantly improving.”

“We deeply regret this reporting, which is in stark contrast to the reality of working at the OSGG, and obscures the important work done by our dedicated staff in honouring, representing, and showcasing Canadians,” said Ashlee Smith, press secretary to the Governor General.

