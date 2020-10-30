 Skip to main content

Trudeau names former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner as Canada’s new consul-general in Boston

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sending former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner to represent Canada as the country’s consul-general in Boston.

Cuzner was an MP for Cape Breton for nearly 20 years but quit politics before the last federal election in 2019.

A consulate-general is a major diplomatic outpost, subordinate only to the main embassy in a foreign capital.

They’re mostly led by career diplomats but prominent former politicians such as former prime minister Kim Campbell and ex-NDP MP Joe Comartin have been tapped as well.

The Boston consulate-general serves Canadians in the northeastern United States and maintains relations with regional figures like state governors and business leaders.

Cuzner succeeds David Alward, a former premier of New Brunswick.

